Tim Burton and Robert Downey Jr. eyeing live-action Pinocchio movie

Though he’s currently hard at work finishing up his feature adaptation of the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” for Warner Bros. (scheduled for release on May 11), Tim Burton still isn’t too busy to consider his next move – and apparently the studio’s live-action Pinocchio movie is one of the films on his radar. What’s more, his alleged first choice for the role of Geppetto – the central character in the film, which will focus on the woodcarver’s attempts to reunite with the marionette of the title – is none other than “Sherlock Holmes” star Robert Downey Jr.

This according to a recent story in The Hollywood Reporter, which cites “two well-placed sources” who claim Downey Jr. has warmed to Burton and Warner Bros.’ apparent overtures, though scheduling will of course play a role in whether he’s able to take on the role. The actor is currently attached to star in both a “Perry Mason” feature, also set up at Warner Bros., and “Iron Man 3” for director Shane Black, which Paramount has slated for release on May 3, 2013.

As for Burton, the in-demand director is currently considering several other projects, including Fox’s adaptation of the 2011 novel “Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs.

Nevertheless, the Burton/Downey Jr. combo feels like a no-brainer, and with a script by “Pushing Daisies” creator Bryan Fuller, this could shape up to be an interesting collaboration if all the right pieces come together.

