Tim Burton goes old school with new ‘Frankenweenie’ trailer

Thrills! Big screen chills! The spectacular, spellbinding THIRD dimension! The Greatest story the screen will ever know!

That’s what’s promised in the fun new tongue-in-cheek trailer for Tim Burton’s upcoming black and white stop-motion feature “Frankenweenie.” Using a hammy orchestral score, alarming on-screen text and trumped-up narration, the new trailer (above) is an homage to the old previews for 1950s monster movies — but also shows plenty of new footage from the film itself.



“Frankenweenie,” adapted from Burton’s own 1984 short film of the same name, centers on Victor, a young boy who resurrects his beloved pet dog in the style. The new trailer reveals that the story has been expanded to include numerous other zombie pet-monsters, including a bug-eyed cat and what appears to be a huge, Godzilla-like creature. There’s also an old man who more than slightly resembles Burton’s friend and cinematic hero Vincent Price.

The film features the voices of Charlie Tahan, Martin Short and Burton vets Winona Ryder (“Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands”) Catherine O’Hara (“Beetlejuice,” “Nightmare Before Christmas”) and Martin Landau (“Ed Wood,” “Sleepy Hollow”) .

“Frankenweenie” opens October 3, just in time for Halloween.