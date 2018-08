Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, and Jake Owen will headline the third annual Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington, Aug. 1-3.

The three-day festival, which launched in 2012 when Live Nation decided to invest in more country festivals, will also include Eli Young Band, Billy Currington, Randy Houser, Kip Moore, Cassadee Pope and many more.

For ticketing and camping information, go to www.watershedfest.com