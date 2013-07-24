Timbaland talks new Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z and Nas collaboration

Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake are on the road together and featured on a little hit lately called “Suit & Tie.” Looks like that’s not the end of their collaborations, as they’ve joined forces again recently to help on a track for — get this — Nas and Timbaland.

In an interview to be featured on Diddy’s new cable network Revolt TV, Timbo said that the four artists got together for a new song called “Sinatra in the Sand,” which features Timberlake apparently crooning like Ol’ Blue Eyes.

“Nas got a song right now with him, Jay, and Justin, and it”s completely stupid,” Timbaland said in the video chat. “Justin sounds like Frank Sinatra.”

Nas started work on the follow-up to last year’s “Life Is Good” in January, but no word yet when to expect the next full album drop.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Timbaland also talked about newer artists’ work with one of his best-known collaborators: Aaliyah. The late singer was an associate of Tim and Missy Elliott, and there’s something about her posthumous “singles” that isn’t right.

“People always say, ‘I”m going to do a song with Aaliyah.’ It will never work,” he said. “Chris Brown got a record, it won”t work. Drake can go do a record with Aaliyah, it ain”t gonna work. “Cause Aaliyah music only work with its soulmate, which is me.”

Brown dropped “Don’t Think They Know” in June featuring previously heard vocals from Aaliyah, while Drake looped an unreleased snippet of her vocals over “Enough Said” last year. The latter artist even went so far to say he was executive producing a whole new Aaliyah album, made up of unreleased and remixed material.

But Timbaland’s not to sour. He said that he likes Drake.

“[Drake’s] gonna be around for a long time. I talked to big brother Jay and I was like, ‘Yo, we gotta embrace this young soldier,”” said Tim. “We adopted [DJ] Khaled, that”s my dude, and we adopted Drake.”

Watch the full clip below.