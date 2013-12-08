First Golden Globes promo: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are terrible at music

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are very, very good at what they do, and after their stellar performance at this year’s Golden Globes you’d have to be a grinch and/or a scrooge and/or Taylor Swift not to be excited that they’re on board to host the show for the next two years. In the very first promo for the 2014 ceremony, the dynamic duo preview the opening song they wrote expressly for the big show, which we’re certain is mind-blowingly wonderful and brilliant. Now if only Tina could get past that first note…

