‘Tintin’ swings into action with a trailer and two new posters

When I first moved to Los Angeles in 1990, there were already rumors that Steven Spielberg was interested in making a live-action version of “Tintin.” Evidently, he was a huge fan from childhood, and he considered it one of those great untapped properties. In the 20 years since then, there have been any number of near-misses for the character as Spielberg has continually tried to figure out how to bring him to life on the bigscreen.
So it’s a little strange to finally see a trailer for “Tintin,” which no longer appears to be using the “Secret of the Unicorn” subtitle. There were two different posters for the film that appeared online yesterday, one on Empire, one on Ain’t It Cool, and it appears there are some slight differences in the domestic and the international versions of the trailer as well.
For those of us in the US, Apple.com is hosting the trailer, [update: it’s embedded below now too] and I took the time to download the full 1080p version because I wanted to be able to really look at the work and see it in motion and, most importantly, check out the eyes. Sure enough, WETA once again proves that they are the best company out there for this sort of thing. They give life to these characters that has eluded many people who have worked in motion-capture (coughRobertZemeckiscough), and it really does seem to hinge on how well the eyes work.
Beyond that, though… holy cow. This looks like Spielberg working in “Raiders” mode again, a giant international adventure, and it looks like they’ve brought Herge’s world to life in spectacular fashion. One of the things I think is most important here is the screenplay credit. Stephen Moffat, Edgar Wright, and Joe Cornish are the writers on the film, and that alone should get your pulse up. What a tremendous team.
I know that Americans are less familiar with Tintin as a character than international audiences, but it’s not an unknown property here, and in the end, what will matter is the film itself. This trailer is a lovely tease, and I would assume that they’ll spend some real time and energy later introducing Tintin himself and really emphasizing what it is that makes him special. So far, we’re not really seeing any of the iconic supporting cast, either, although we get glimpses of Captain Haddock and the Thomson Twins. I like that this is really just about showing us what things will look like, the way a good teaser should be.
I hope that this turns out to be the film that Spielberg’s been carrying around in his head for the last 20 years, and that it satisfies fans both old and new around the world. There will be all sorts of expectations heaped on this when it comes out, but if any team can meet or even exceed those expectations, it’s this one.
“The Adventures Of Tintin” will be in theaters December 23, 2011.
Despite who’s involved, i was very sceptic about this. I love Tintin though, read the comics as kid :). But seeing this trailer proves they’ve nailed it. Being that the characters are so iconic in their “looks”. It is a stroke of genius or a neccesity to render the characters so close to the comics.
How they still make it so real, without making it creepy is amazing.
Cannot wait for December ;)
Well, I can’t speak for other Americans but ‘TinTin’ was my go-to after-school cartoon for a huge period of my life. I loved the goofy little globe-trotter and I can’t wait to see what Speilberg and Jackson have cooked up.
Same here, me and my sisters love the whole series! I am excited for this.
So, who exactly wrote the script? I was really excited to hear Moffat writing it, but then he got the DW gig and passed his script onto someone else.
Pretty much Moffat did a draft, but couldn’t work on it further, or the second film, because of being offered the Who gig, at which point Wright and Cornish came on as a team to finish the job off.
Given their relationship and the evolution of this kind of production pipeline, isn’t it fair to say that Zemeckis probably had a pronounced influence on Mr. Spielberg’s work here? Despite some folks’ aversion to Mr. Z’s work with this stuff it’s undeniable he’s been working in a forward thinking arena with expanding applications (is Avatar so different? what about today’s release of LA Noire?). I wonder sometimes how much today’s brand of internet skepticism and entitlement would greet so many of the movies and cultural touchstones we admire from yesterday (as technical or artistic benchmarks, or both).
I guess (and I’m not accusing you, Drew, of this) I’m just increasingly exasperated over the reflexive grumpiness that greets evolving movie tech, particularly when it’s used by filmmakers I’m inclined to believe are actually expanding the toolbox and not just throwing it all over the room. I’ve no shortage of derisive reactions to the Tintin trailer in my Twitter and RSS feeds this morning for example. Movie fandom isn’t what it used to be (largely for worse imo).
And to my way of thinking, if you are unfamiliar with Tintin, what a treat and portal to non-movie trove of treasure this looks to be…
Read all the books hundreds of times as a kid, even chased down the horribly racist “in the congo” that they tend not to sell in the US… I think this team is the right one… I can’t wait.
One of the rare movies for wich I will look forward to the french dubded version! Growing up in french canada, in Quebec, Tintin was iconic so to me the english names and voices for the characters just don’t work. I don’t knwo who the “Thompson twins” are, I know les jumeaux Dupont et Dupont. So I hope they pull out all the stops in the french casting and dubbing.
I love the feel of this trailer, the cues and the impression it gives of the tone of the movie, the music etc etc, all of that seems right on the money… but, the animation is still Zemeckis looking to me. Yes, eyes matter, but so does animation & movement (I think the bit that follows Tintin out the door with the gun in is hand seems clunky), lip syncing and mouth movement (none seen here at all?), and there’s just a stiffness or aesthetic to things that show we haven’t quite got down perfect replication of real motion – the blanket that he pulls off the cage is the first give away that this is CGI.
I don’t need perfection or anything, but to say there’s much here to judge the animation as being that much better than what Zemeckis is doing is a bit of a stretch.
Still, I am sure this story and film over all will be better than anything he’s done in this arena.
I tend to agree with you. When something comes to me as a Spielberg/Jackson production, I’m expecting a giant visual leap forward. I’m expecting to not believe my eyes. This felt pretty much on a par with the Polar Express.
Nope. Brilliant stories, wonderful comics, but I didn’t need them turned into realistic CGI movies. It’s gonna look like this. Brrrrr…
