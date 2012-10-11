‘Tis the season: 2012 Christmas albums: Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Cee Lo Green and more

‘Tis the season for a new slate of holiday treats. This year’s bounty of Christmas releases will delight country fans with such heavyweights as Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and Scotty McCreery gathering about the yuletide log. Cee Lo celebrates the season in his own inimitable way, while Rod Stewart, Sufjan Stevens and even John Travolta and Olivia Newton John chime in. Grab some mistletoe and egg nog and see if your favorites are releasing Christmas albums this year.