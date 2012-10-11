‘Tis the season: 2012 Christmas albums: Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Cee Lo Green and more

10.11.12 6 years ago

‘Tis the season for a new slate of holiday treats. This year’s bounty of Christmas releases will delight country fans with such heavyweights as Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and Scotty McCreery gathering about the yuletide log. Cee Lo celebrates the season in his own inimitable way, while Rod Stewart, Sufjan Stevens and even John Travolta and Olivia Newton John chime in. Grab some mistletoe and egg nog and see if your favorites are releasing Christmas albums this year. 

Around The Web

TAGS2012 Christmas albumsBLAKE SHELTONHoliday MusicLady AntebellumOlivia Newton-Johnrod stewartSCOTTY MCCREERYSufjan Stevens and even John Travolta

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP