Title for ‘Hunger Games’ sequel ‘Catching Fire’ undergoes minor change

The title for “Hunger Games” sequel “Catching Fire” is getting the “Twilight” treatment.
Just as Summit did with the teen-vampire film series (i.e. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”), Lionsgate has officially elongated the title of “Catching Fire” to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” You know, just to avoid mass confusion amongst the populace.
(Note: A hearty congratulations to Lionsgate for restraining themselves from adding the word “Saga” to the title as well, which must have been tempting.)
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is slated to hit theaters on November 22, 2013. Directed by Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”), the follow-up will see the return of original cast members Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, Lenny Kravitz, Donald Sutherland and Stanley Tucci.
This will be a promotional title only, just like the Twilight sequels (it will still officially be just “Catching Fire” when it’s actually released).
You’d think that after “The Dark Knight” that studios would trust the audience of a mass hit to actually get what the product is.
agreed!
While there is some truth to that, I have to point out this year’s Bat sequel is called “The Dark Knight Rises”, at least in part for that “The Dark Knight” name recognition factor….
I think John’s point was that audiences showed up for “The Dark Knight” even though it was the sequel to a movie called “Batman Begins.”
I am way excited for the 2nd and 3rd movies!!! But I just read an artical that said they were concidering Rob Pattinson for Finnick!!! I HOPE ITS WRONG!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am a ROb fan but he is WRONG for Finnick!!!!!!!!!!!!