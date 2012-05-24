Title for ‘Hunger Games’ sequel ‘Catching Fire’ undergoes minor change

The title for “Hunger Games” sequel “Catching Fire” is getting the “Twilight” treatment.

Just as Summit did with the teen-vampire film series (i.e. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”), Lionsgate has officially elongated the title of “Catching Fire” to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” You know, just to avoid mass confusion amongst the populace.

(Note: A hearty congratulations to Lionsgate for restraining themselves from adding the word “Saga” to the title as well, which must have been tempting.)

Thanks to Coming Soon for the news.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is slated to hit theaters on November 22, 2013. Directed by Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”), the follow-up will see the return of original cast members Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, Lenny Kravitz, Donald Sutherland and Stanley Tucci.



