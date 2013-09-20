TLC gives ‘Honey Boo Boo’ a New Year’s eve special and more

All the “Honey Boo Boo” haters, turn away. TLC has much, much more planned for the perennial pageant loser, whose 15 minutes are nowhere near up. The network reports that 3.2 million viewers celebrated the commitment ceremony of Mama June and Sugar Bear, making it the most-watched episode in the series” history. So, on Wed., Jan. 1 at 9:00 p.m., TLC will kick off the return of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” with a special devoted to the couple’s unconventional honeymoon.

It won’t be the only one. TLC has ordered 12 new episodes of the show, and, in addition to the NYE special, two more specials, too.

Wondering (or worrying about) what you’ll see in that honeymoon special? Now that the stresses of wedding planning have dissipated, it”s time for June to welcome back the familiar sights and sounds of rural McIntyre, GA. What better way to relax and unwind than with a romantic Southern getaway with Sugar Bear? Not in the world of Boo Boo! With the kids out of school for summer, the family is forced to spend every moment together…for better or for worse. The result: an unpredictable and bizarre family road trip that will go down in reality television history.

“The world continues to be fascinated by the Boo Boo gang and their crazy hijinks,” said Howard Lee, executive vice president of production and development for TLC. “As Alana gets older, the dynamic between her parents and sisters is changing. Viewers can look forward to seeing a different side of the family as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives.”

Will you watch?