TNT cancels ‘Dallas’ after 3 seasons

10.03.14 4 years ago

TNT cancels “Dallas” after 3 seasons
The Ewing saga reboot won”t continue for a 4th season, TNT just announced. “We are extremely proud of the series, which defied expectations by standing as a worthy continuation of the Ewing saga,” the cable network said in statement.

Charlie Sheen sued by the dental tech for alleged sexual assault
Margarita Palestino claims Sheen jumped out of the chair and yelled, “I'm going to f***ing kill you!” when she tried to put a nitrous oxide mask on his face, before grabbing her left breast and puling at her bra strap. She also claims Sheen tried to lunge at one of the dentists with a knife. Sheen's lawyer says the lawsuit is a “ridiculous claim by an opportunist looking to make her 15 minutes of fame.”

NBC”s “The Slap” adds Melissa George and Thandie Newton
They”ll join Peter Sarsgaard, Mary-Louise Parker and Zachary Quinto in the Australian-based miniseries about a slap gone wrong.

TAGSCharlie SheenDallasTHE SLAP

