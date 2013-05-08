TNT orders ‘Legends’ with Sean Bean

TNT continues to fill up its dramatic coffers, ordering its second new drama series of the week.

One day after picking up 10 episodes of “The Last Ship” from Michael Bay, TNT has ordered 10 episodes of “Legends,” which comes from executive producers Howard Gordon, Alexander Cary and Jonathan Levin, plus showrunners Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris (“Sleeper Cell”).

Based on the book by Robert Littel, (“The Company”), “Legends” stars Sean Bean as Martin Odum, an agent in the FBI’s Deep Cover Operations division. Martin is an expert at turning himself into a different person for every job, but what if he isn’t the person he believes himself to be?

Whoa. Crazy, right?

The drama also stars Ali Larter, Rob Mayes, Tina Majorino, Steve Harris, Amber Valetta and Lux Haney Jardine.

“‘Legends’ has everything you want in a good spy drama: intriguing characters, multi-layered plots, a terrific cast and lots of action and suspense,” blurbs Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies. “At the center of it all is Sean Bean, giving an outstanding performance in an extremely complex and difficult role. We are very excited to work with Howard Gordon and his fellow executive producers, who have put together a truly extraordinary drama.”

TNT hopes to premiere “Legends” in 2014.

Check out the first teaser: