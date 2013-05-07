TNT orders Michael Bay’s ‘The Last Ship’ to series

TNT has given a series order to “The Last Ship,” which comes from executive producer Michael Bay and features a slew of actors you may have liked in other stuff.

Based on the novel by William Brinkley, “The Last Ship” focuses on the aftermath of a global catastrophe, in which the crew of the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James are among the few survivors.

Eric Dane plays Captain Tom Chandler, with Rhona Mitra, Adam Baldwin and Tracy Middendorf among the other members of the ensemble.

Bay will executive produce along with his Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane will act as showrunners, while Jonathan Mostow, who proved his aquatic credentials with “U-571,” directed the pilot.

TNT has ordered 10 episodes for “The Last Ship,” which will premiere in 2014.

“‘The Last Ship’ has all the elements of a big Hollywood blockbuster, from its epic storytelling to its top-notch cast headed by the perfect leading man, Eric Dane,” blurbs Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies. “Michael Bay and his fellow executive producers have shaped William Brinkley”s story and characters into an exceptional drama full of action, suspense, tragedy and triumph. ‘The Last Ship’ is smart, fun television that takes you on a great ride.”

TNT has released the first teaser for “The Last Ship.” Check it out: