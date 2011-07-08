TNT orders rebooted ‘Dallas’ to series

TNT has given a greenlight to “Dallas,” which the network is touting as “an all-new series based on one of the most popular television dramas of all time.”
Â
The Warner Horizon Television production is, once again, set amongst Texas’ wealthy old and cattle-ranching dynasty. The new “Dallas” cast includes Josh Henderson, Jesse Metcalfe, Jordana Brewster, Julie Gonazlo and Brenda Strong.
Â
The new “Dallas” won’t all be fresh faces, though. Original “Dallas” stars Larry Hagman, Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray will reprise their roles as ruthless oil baron J.R. Ewing, wife Sue Ellen Ewing and younger brother Bobby Ewing, respectively.
Â
The original “Dallas” ran from 1978 through 1991.
Â
The new “Dallas” was developed by “Cane” creator Cynthia Cidre and directed by Michael M. Robin, who helmed the “Closer” pilot for TNT.
Â
“TNT has explored the possibility of an updated version of ‘Dallas’ for several years, but it wasn’t until we read Cynthia Cidre’s outstanding pilot script that we knew we had the foundation for a great new series,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. “It is incredibly exciting to see both new and familiar characters in the hands of a dream cast under the guidance of the enormously talented Cidre and Mike Robin. We couldn’t be more pleased with how ‘Dallas’ has come together.”
Â
TNT has ordered 10 episodes of “Dallas,” which will premiere in the summer of 2012. The network will offer a first look at the new series during this Monday’s (July 11) premieres of “The Closer” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”
If it’s a continuation, it’s not really a “reboot,” is it?
MattM – Probably true. It’s more of a continuation or a sequel or a brand expansion. I confess that I’ve lost the thread of how we use the term “reboot.”
-Daniel
Jordana Brewster in a tank top? Yes. Please.
Alan mentioned on twitter that almost 10 years ago college kids at Rutgers had hardly heard of Dallas. I don’t know how this is possible. I’m 29 (for 2 more weeks at least!) and used to sneak out of bed to watch it on the tiny kitchen TV while my parents watched in the basement. I was totally hooked and by the end, I was allowed to stay up and join the party. I certainly remember “who shot JR.” Though I suppose I am on the cusp. Still. I would imagine there are plenty of folks under 49 who do. Dan, Alan is always saying you are “closer to 30 than he”…surely you remember the show from your youth?
All that said, I’ll admit my childhood passion may not be enough to get me to tune in more than a few tips for nostalgia’s sake.
AMG, true story. I was explaining the evolution of press tour, and how at one point the stars were so casual that CBS would throw it’s party at Larry Hagman’s house… And no one had any idea who I was talking about, even after I mentioned Dallas, JR, etc. Wasn’t until the prof mentioned Jeannie that a few showed any recognition.
And this was a class ABOUT television.
I remember who shot Mr. Burns…
Wow. That really is scary. “Kids nowadays…” =)
So, has Brenda Strong taken over the role of Pam? Was Victoria Principle not approached for the role? Or has Pam died (or maybe Dallas-Died?)
So this makes a renewal for Men of a Certain Age less likely right?