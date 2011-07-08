TNT orders rebooted ‘Dallas’ to series

TNT has given a greenlight to “Dallas,” which the network is touting as “an all-new series based on one of the most popular television dramas of all time.”

The Warner Horizon Television production is, once again, set amongst Texas’ wealthy old and cattle-ranching dynasty. The new “Dallas” cast includes Josh Henderson, Jesse Metcalfe, Jordana Brewster, Julie Gonazlo and Brenda Strong.

The new “Dallas” won’t all be fresh faces, though. Original “Dallas” stars Larry Hagman, Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray will reprise their roles as ruthless oil baron J.R. Ewing, wife Sue Ellen Ewing and younger brother Bobby Ewing, respectively.

The original “Dallas” ran from 1978 through 1991.

The new “Dallas” was developed by “Cane” creator Cynthia Cidre and directed by Michael M. Robin, who helmed the “Closer” pilot for TNT.

“TNT has explored the possibility of an updated version of ‘Dallas’ for several years, but it wasn’t until we read Cynthia Cidre’s outstanding pilot script that we knew we had the foundation for a great new series,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. “It is incredibly exciting to see both new and familiar characters in the hands of a dream cast under the guidance of the enormously talented Cidre and Mike Robin. We couldn’t be more pleased with how ‘Dallas’ has come together.”

TNT has ordered 10 episodes of “Dallas,” which will premiere in the summer of 2012. The network will offer a first look at the new series during this Monday’s (July 11) premieres of “The Closer” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”

