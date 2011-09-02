TNT pulls the plug on ‘Hawthorne’

The Jada Pinkett Smith drama “Hawthorne” reached its end on Friday (September 2) with TNT confirming the cancelation of the medical drama after three seasons.
“TNT has decided not to order a fourth season of HawthoRNe,” TNT states. And we’ll keep their typographical eccentricities in place. “TNT truly appreciates the tremendous dedication of everyone involved in ‘HawthoRNe.’ The series gave TNT the opportunity to work with many outstanding people, including Jada Pinkett Smith and the rest of the show”s talented cast, crew, producers and writers. We wish everyone involved with ‘HawthoRNe’ nothing but the best.”
“Hawthorne” finished its third season on August 16 with a finale that averaged roughly 3.6 million viewers.
After a busy summer of renewals and cancelations, TNT’s lone remaining bubble show is the Jason Lee drama “Memphis Beat,” which concluded its second season with over 4.9 million viewers for its finale.
On the renewal front, TNT has picked up additional seasons of dramas including “Leverage,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Falling Skies” and, yes, “Franklin & Bash” in recent months.
The summer’s lone cancellation was the late, lamented “Men of a Certain Age.”
I watched this show for the first two years and then got put off immediately by the first episode’s plot twists. After spending two seasons setting up Hawthorne to get married they immediately tried to kill her and the marriage and it was awful. What a mess.
Agreed
I enjoyed the first two seasons but this last one was bizzare.
Not surprising considering what a creatively horrific season this was. The addition of Marc Anthony’s cop character completely ruined the dynamic of the series.
3.6 mill and 4.9 for memphis beat seems like a pretty good rating what do they usually expect on cable networks?
D – “The Closer” and “Rizzoli & Isles” have set TNT’s bar fairly high. They’ve averaging between 8 and 9 million viewers. So when you’re looking at something like a “Hawthorne” or a “Memphis Beat,” you’re looking at half of that available peak audience, but also at shows that bring no real critical credibility or audience “buzz” like something like “Southland” or even “Leverage” might bring.
-Daniel
Ahem, you mean “SouthLAnd”?
Hey Daniel and HitFix: if you’re going to call someone out for “typographical eccentricities,” then you’d better check you own. “Hawthrone”?
Allyson – I’m not sure what one has to do with the other. I do, however, prefer not to have typos in my articles. Fixed! Thanks…
-Dan
I am not surprised at all. I thought this season was absolutely terrible! I absolutely didn’t like the change of direction that they took with it allowing them to marry, kill the baby off, and have her have an affair. All too far fetched from the “Im in love with you” and chasing each other for two seasons.
I knew this was coming, about halfway through the third season. The writing may have been all over the place, but it was entertaining for the most part. I also bet Memphis Beat will get the axe. It’s like TNT/WB wants Memphis Beat to get cancelled though, no season 1 DVD release, zero season 2 marketing (besides 30-second promos on TV). The funny thing is that those ratings would be considered really good on several other networks, broadcast and cable. But like others have pointed out, since Rizzoli & Isles and The Closer have set the ratings bar so high, it only makes sense. Though, those shows were heavily promoted before debuting this season, unlike Hawthorne and the Memphis Beat. It’s a shame, but I’ve had so many shows I like get cancelled in just the past 2 years that this is not really even fazing me anymore.
Seriously….. how can they leave a serious cliffhanger season finale like that and then just say “its not returning for a season 4”. I mean at least do a season 4 and THEN do a series finale the proper way. This is so unprofessional!