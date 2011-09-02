TNT pulls the plug on ‘Hawthorne’

The Jada Pinkett Smith drama “Hawthorne” reached its end on Friday (September 2) with TNT confirming the cancelation of the medical drama after three seasons.

“TNT has decided not to order a fourth season of HawthoRNe,” TNT states. And we’ll keep their typographical eccentricities in place. “TNT truly appreciates the tremendous dedication of everyone involved in ‘HawthoRNe.’ The series gave TNT the opportunity to work with many outstanding people, including Jada Pinkett Smith and the rest of the show”s talented cast, crew, producers and writers. We wish everyone involved with ‘HawthoRNe’ nothing but the best.”

“Hawthorne” finished its third season on August 16 with a finale that averaged roughly 3.6 million viewers.

After a busy summer of renewals and cancelations, TNT’s lone remaining bubble show is the Jason Lee drama “Memphis Beat,” which concluded its second season with over 4.9 million viewers for its finale.

On the renewal front, TNT has picked up additional seasons of dramas including “Leverage,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Falling Skies” and, yes, “Franklin & Bash” in recent months.

The summer’s lone cancellation was the late, lamented “Men of a Certain Age.”