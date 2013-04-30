TNT renews ‘Dallas’ for Season 3

Despite dipping ratings, “Dallas” has earned a third TNT season.

TNT announced on Tuesday (April 30) that “Dallas” will be back in early 2014 with 15 new episodes. Or, rather, TNT announced that the third season of “Dallas” will have 15 episodes and that the show will return in early 2014, which obviously doesn’t mean those episodes will air in one block. That’s not the way TNT works.

“‘Dallas’ has built a passionately loyal following with its expertly woven storylines, clever twists and turns, and numerous outstanding performances by a cast that spans generations,” blurbs Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies. “Although we said goodbye to Larry Hagman and his iconic character J.R. Ewing this year, Dallas has many more stories left to tell, and the Ewing clan will continue to honor J.R.”s memory by keeping its audience surprised and delighted.”

The second season of “Dallas” averaged 3.8 million viewers in Live+7 figures, including 1.4 million in the 18-49 demographic.

The series stars Josh Henderson, Jesse Metcalfe, Jordan Brewster and Brenda Strong, as well as returning “Dallas” favorites including Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray.

And sorry, “Southland” fans. TNT offered no word on the acclaimed police drama.