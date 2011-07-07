TNT renews ‘Falling Skies’ for a second season

TNT has formally renewed the alien invasion drama “Falling Skies” for a second season.

The renewal order is for a 10-episode run to premiere in the summer of 2012.

“Falling Skies” premiered on TNT on Sunday, June 19. Including Live+7 data, 8 million viewers tuned in, making it what TNT calls “cable’s top series launch of 2011.” The premiere also drew 3.8 million viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The drama, which has begun to rollout in more than 75 international markets, has average 6.4 million viewers through its first three installments, a number that includes a numerically complicated blending of live and time-shifted audiences.

The actual news of the renewal comes nearly two months after Remi Aubuchon was hired as showrunner for a then-hypothetical second season, a piece of early recruiting required by the long lead-time necessary to get “Falling Skies” back into production.Â

“‘Falling Skies’ is a true standout series, from its ambitious storytelling, high-profile cast and production team to its phenomenal success when it comes to international and time-shifted viewing,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM in the renewal release. “We’re reaching new audiences with ‘Falling Skies’ and look forward to seeing where this fascinating and exciting series takes us next.”

Noah Wyle, Moon Bloodgood, Will Patton and Drew Roy star in the series, which was created by Robert Rodat and Steven Spielberg.

