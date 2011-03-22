TNT renews ‘Southland,’ orders Eric McCormack drama ‘Perception’

TNT has renewed the NBC-transplanted police procedural “Southland” for a fourth season and ordered a first season for the drama “Perception.”

Both announcements came on Tuesday (March 22) morning.

“Southland,” which ended its third season on March 8, averaged 2.9 million viewers, up 6 percent from the second season which TNT picked up from NBC’s scrap-heap. The critically acclaimed drama will return for 10 episodes at a time to-be-determined.

The drama features an ensemble cast including Ben McKenzie, Shawn Hatosy, Michael Cudlitz, Regina King and more.

“‘Southland’ has been acknowledged by many critics as one of the sharpest, most entertaining and most authentic dramas on television today,” states Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. “John Wells, Chris Chulack and their teams created a brilliant roller coaster ride this season, with countless riveting scenes and unforgettable character arcs. We are extremely proud to have ‘Southland’ on TNT and to bring it back for a fourth season.”

TNT also ordered 10 episodes of “Perception,” about a neuroscientist who works with the federal government to crack difficult cases. Eric McCormack plays the main eccentric neuroscientist — the TNT press release conspicuously fails to mention that the “Will & Grace” starred in TNT’s “Trust Me” just two years ago — with Rachel Leigh Cook as his FBI agent handler.

Sounds like a perfect compliment to TNT’s ubiquitous repeats of “Bones.”

“Perception,” which was created by Kenneth Biller and Mike Sussman, also features Arjay Smith and Kelly Rowan.

“When we saw the pilot for ‘Perception,’ it confirmed what we thought from the first pitch: It”s a perfect fit for TNT”s original series lineup,” Wright states. “With its blend of intensity, emotion, humor, smart storytelling, sharp direction and a buzz-worthy performance from Eric McCormack, ‘Perception’ is a hugely entertaining show we believe TNT viewers will love.”

TNT hopes to have “Perception” on the air in 2012.