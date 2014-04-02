Toby Kebbell will don Dr. Doom’s mask for ‘Fantastic Four’

I am flat-out baffled by the casting for “Fantastic Four,” but that may not be a bad thing.
While I've seen several films that Toby Kebbell has appeared in, one moment really stands out, and that was in the brilliant episode of the English anthology show “Black Mirror” called “The Entire History Of You.” That one performance is enough to convince me that Kebbell's got the goods, and he's certainly been busy the last few years.
He's appeared in big studio films like “The Sorcerer's Apprentice,” “Prince of Persia,” and “Wrath Of The Titans,” and he's appeared in plenty of smaller movies like “The East,” “RocknRolla,” “Dead Man's Shoes,” and Ridley Scott's “The Counselor.” Like the rest of Trank's cast, he's someone who is recognizable but not “famous,” and he seems like a guy who is poised to break through in something, and playing one of the most famous of the Marvel villains in a giant movie seems like it could be that role for him.
Kebbell's going to be in “Dawn Of The Planet of The Apes” this summer, so it looks like Fox is happy with his work there. When I say I'm baffled about the casting, it's because there is no movie star in the cast that's been announced so far, and there's nothing simple about the way they've cast it. Trank could have gone out and tried to find people who look exactly like the typical versions of these characters, but it feels like he's building a cast he likes based on who they are and how they play off of each other instead. He's making strong choices, and those choices may drive fans crazy right now, but until we actually see the cast together and see how they approach these characters, there's nothing to really react to. I've seen plenty of editorializing about the choices he's made, but at least he's making definitive choices. I'd much rather see a film from a guy who loves the characters and who wants to challenge people's ideas of who they are than just see some flashy fan service. If Fox is going to try this series again, then let's see something we don't expect.
“Fantastic Four” is set for release June 19, 2015.
I think Kebbell is a very solid actor, so I can give him the benefit of the doubt even if his casting is a bit of a head-scratcher; he doesn’t exactly scream “pompous egomaniac with gravitas.”
But really, he’s just symptomatic of the casting in general, about which I’m somewhat uneasy. They’ve brought on board very good actors, but they generally don’t synch up (at all) with what I think of when I think about the FF. That indicates that the filmmakers aren’t terribly interested in presenting the “classic” versions of these characters, which is disappointing, particularly since the last FF films bungled the job completely.
It seems more and more likely that, if anything, the Ultimates comics are the big inspiration for this, and I don’t think that’s going to result in a movie I’ve got much interest in seeing, unfortunately, as I pretty much detest the Ultimates version of the Marvel universe. Maybe that’s not going to be case, and I’m still hoping for the best, but a statement from Trank himself – in very broad strokes, of course – could go a long way in contextualizing why and how these specific actors fit into his vision for the Fantastic Four.
Watch him in Rocknrolla, he fits “pompous egomanic” perfectly!
This movie should already be considered a wash in this day and age, and yet, it baffles me why it isn’t:
It isn’t that they cast Johnny Storm with an African-American actor, its that they DIDN’T make Sue African-American as well. Think about it; They went out of their way to make Sue a blonde white girl. They also made sure to make the rest of the team (Reed and Ben) lily white as well. So, they have the character who is loud and reckless …being played by the ONE ethnic actor.
By doing it this way, they’ve made it even MORE racist.
There’s absolutely no legitimate reason why Sue, or even the whole team, couldn’t have been African-American or different ethnicity’s.
“They wanted to be loyal to the comic.”
Nope. They made Johnny African-American.
“They knew that the fans would go berserk with Johnny’s casting so made sure to cast the remaining parts with white actors.”
That’s just supporting racism, try again.
“One of the themes of the movie is ‘family’ so, by Johnny and Sue not being biologically related it causes problems for them to relate and work together – Just like the team encounters.”
You can have the exact same obstacles for the characters if they just happen to be ethnic.
And yet, no one seems to care about any of this. Just like they don’t seem to care that Wonder Woman, THE female superhero of all time, is making her debut in cinema as what’s basically a cameo in one of the “boys’ films”. Then another cameo in a Justice League movie – Which will center on the boys. Then, finally, her own movie …which will no doubt be used to set up other DC character films – Who are mainly boys.
These are things that should matter to us today, particularly to the younger generation. It should matter so much that, yes, we can totally dismiss a movie without seeing one image or hearing one story element: Because there is no excuse for it anymore.
But, everyone acts so afraid. As if speaking out about these things will cause the studios to retreat and go back to giving us Joel Schumacher inspired adaptations.
Even more troubling is how people (who don’t even work in the industry) seem to take it upon themselves to counter anyone who questions these facts, by using the excuse that THOSE people are the ones being racist/sexist and THEY should be dismissed.
Then we all step outside the movie theater and wonder why the world hasn’t changed…
I’m also baffled by the casting and I’m pretty sure that’s not a good thing. Having a cast that doesn’t look like the characters they’re playing is one thing: it might piss off some fans of the comics but many people seem to think they’re not a big part if the audience.
That leaves us with the “regular” audience. What’s the draw to them? There are no stars among the cast and it’s based on a comic that produced 2 very bad movies. How will that film stand out in a market that produces 2 or 3 superhero movies every summer? It looks like a Dredd 3D situation, without the good geek buzz that Dredd had
I’m not baffled by the casting, I’m pleasantly surprised.
Just like I was excited when Robert Downy jr was cast as Tony Stark/Ironman – Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman – Heath Ledger as The Joker. I love unconventional casting, Paul Rudd as Ant Man? Yes please. Chris Pratt as Star Lord? Hell yeah.
Safe casting is boring and uninspired, comic book fans should have learned by now that it’s the unexpected out of left field casting choices that have given us some of the best cinematic versions of comic book heroes.
I’m all for Chris Pratt as Star Lord. And Paul Rudd as Ant Man. Even Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm. But Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm? Miles Teller as Reed Richards? You’re losing me. And some noises that their powers aren’t going to be quite the same. What?
I disagree with you oon some points here, Drew.
Just because the director makes a definitive choice doesn’t mean he makes a good one. And there is nothing wrong with “fan service” if it is honouring the material that created the fans in the first place. Let’s face it – some of the best bits of the Marvel movies are the little tips of the hat to the fans (one of the first being Nick Fury turning up at the tail of the first Iron Man movie).
Among the keys to the FF to me has always been that Reed is a father-like figure (ie older and smarter, if not always wiser) while Ben is a former quarterback big ol’ boy from the Bronx with some experience in piloting. The cast are just too young and slight – at least on paper.
Having said that, I do agree that it’s good to have expectations shaken a bit (just not for the sake of being hip and current) and I am happy when the project is headed by someone who cares about the characters. But the choices I’ve seen are yet to convince me this guy Trank does care about the same characters I care about.
But at the end of the day, Fox has given him the cash, not me! So I live in hope of having my concerns proven wrong and being blown away by a great FF movie.
I feel very uneasy about the casting. It just doesn’t sit right with me, sorry to say. Miles Teller? Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm? Something seems off about this casting. I mean, at least he didn’t cast Lyndsey Lohan as Sue Storm. But still . . . I like Chronicle, I thought it was great, but I’m not sure Trank is the guy to revitalize this property.
At the same time, he’s obvious all in, and he’s going to rewrite and rework the property to match his vision, so either he’s going to successfully supplant the traditional Fantastic Four with his new vision (like has been done to a lesser degree with X-Men and Spiderman) or it’s going to fail spectacularly, and everybody will be asking: what the hell were they thinking?