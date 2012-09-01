TobyMac, Slaughterhouse and Alanis Morissette poised for big Billboard 200 debuts

With his fifth solo album, Contemporary Christian performer TobyMac makes it to the summit of the Billboard 200. “Eye On It” looks poised to sell up to 65,000 copies, giving it a 10,000-unit lead over Slaughterhouse”s “Welcome To Our House,” which will be at No. 2.

The other debut in the Top 10 comes from Alanis Morissette, whose first album in four years, “Havoc and Bright Lights,” will come in at No. 4 with sales of up to 40,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

This week”s No. 1, Trey Songz” “Chapter V,” will drop to No. 3, as “Now That”s What I Call Music 43,” is No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10, 2 Chainz “Based On a T.R.U. Story” will be No. 6 with sales of 30,000. After falling out of the Top 10 this week for the first time since it debuted on the chart in February 2011, Adele”s “21” rebounds back to No. 7. Fun.”s “Some Nights” and Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” are locked in a tie for No. 8 with potential sales of up to 21,000. Rounding out the Top 10 will be Rick Ross”s “God Forgives, I Don”t.”