Today in 1993: A ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ sequel is in the works with Robin Williams

“Mrs. Doubtfire” has risen from the ashes of the 1990s.

A belated followup to the two decade-old gender-bending comedy is in development with Robin Williams and original director Chris Columbus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A sequel was previously in development back in 2001, though the project fizzled before it could make it to the screen.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” stars Williams as struggling voice actor and recent divorcee Daniel Hillard, who poses as a Scottish nanny in order to be closer to his young children. The film was a monster box-office success on release with a gross of more than $440 million worldwide, and additionally won two Golden Globes (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy) and an Oscar for Best Makeup.

Williams currently stars on the CBS sitcom “The Crazy Ones” and has the feature “The Angriest Man in Brooklyn” slated for release on May 23. Other upcoming films for the actor include “A Friggin' Christmas Miracle” opposite Lauren Graham and the Ben Stiller comedy threequel “Night at the Museum 3.”

