Todd Phillips releases cryptic ‘Hangover Part II’ image on Facebook

#Bradley Cooper #Facebook
01.15.11 8 years ago 9 Comments

The Internet has changed the way movie information is shared with fans, and in ways that personalize the process in ways I’m guessing no one could have ever predicted.

Earlier tonight, Todd Phillips, the director of “The Hangover” and “Old School,” posted a new picture to his Facebook account.  It’s a shot of the returning cast from the original “Hangover,” along with a monkey in a Rolling Stones jacket.

It’s not a groundbreaking earth-shattering moment in movie publicity, sure, but the casual way Phillips tossed it up on the Facebook account and then started conversing with people as they posted reactions to it is sort of amazing.  When I was a kid, growing up a million miles away from any sort of movie production, I would have loved to have had a way to talk directly to filmmakers, especially while they were in the middle of making a film.  Now, that’s possible.

My favorite touch about the photo is the tattoo on Ed Helms’s face, which seems to be the exact same tattoo that Mike Tyson has on his face.  I’m really weirded out by the bald Zack Galifianakis, and I’m guessing there’s a backstory on why he has no hair this time.

As Phillips pointed out, getting legal clearance on that jacket that the monkey is wearing was not an easy thing.  The Rolling Stones are very, very picky about letting people use that logo, and Phillips had to get them to personally agree.  Seems like they must have been fans of the first film, though, and so… whatever it is that’s happening in the photo is… happening…

So without further adieu, I ask you, “What the hell is going on here?”

“The Hangover Part II” arrives in theaters .

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Facebook
TAGSBRADLEY COOPERED HELMSFacebookHangover Part IImonkeyphotoROLLING STONESTODD PHILLIPSZack Galifianakis

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP