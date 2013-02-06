‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ to return plus a peek at the season finale

TLC has renewed “Toddlers & Tiaras” for a sixth season as well as ordered an additional eight, one-hour episodes of “Cheer Perfection.” Both series are slated to return summer 2013.

Season six of “Toddlers & Tiaras” will include 13 one-hour episodes that continue to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the competitive lifestyles of these pint-sized beauty queens. The series that spawned “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” will showcase all-new families vying for the coveted crown.

TLC has ordered eight additional episodes of “Cheer Perfection” that will continue to explore the ultra-competitive cheerleading lifestyle in which the parents often battle each other. The series captures the talent, drama, and rivalries that emerge as the young competitors – and their moms – do everything it takes to reach cheer perfection.

The season finales of “Toddlers & Tiaras” and “Cheer Perfection” air back-to-back tonight beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET. For a sneak peek at what’s in store on “Toddlers & Tiaras,” watch the preview below.