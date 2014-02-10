Tom Cavanagh joins The CW’s ‘The Flash’ pilot

“Yogi Bear” star Tom Cavanagh has landed one of the leads in The CW’s pilot for “The Flash.”

Sorry. That was mean.

“Ed” favorite Cavanagh will play Harrison Wells in the WBTV/CW pilot. While the character isn’t an established part of the DC Comics universe, he was very briefly name-checked in a news report in one of the “Arrow” episodes that introduced Grant Gustin as Barry Allen.

Wells is described as “the mind and money behind Central City”s S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator” and “a rock star in the world of physics.” As we’ve already seen on “Arrow,” bad things happened to Wells’ lab, which makes him into a pariah, but one very speedy consequence of the explosion offers him a chance at redemption.

Previously announced “Flash” co-stars include Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Rick Cosnett and Carlos Valdes.

Written by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns, the “Flash” pilot will be directed by David Nutter.

Cavanagh was most recently seen on the small screen on episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “The Goldbergs.” His history with Berlanti includes “Eli Stone” and “Jack & Bobby.”