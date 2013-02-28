Watch: Tom Cruise is Neo to Morgan Freeman’s Morpheus in stunning new ‘Oblivion’ trailer

Tom Cruise is 50? Get outta here. No, but seriously, he’s 50. Whatever magical anti-aging serum this guy is using, I want in.

The “Mission: Impossible” star runs, leaps, pivots and yells “stand down!” as good as any 35-year-old action hero in the brand-new trailer for “Oblivion,” the upcoming sci-fi/action flick helmed by “Tron: Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski.

Aside from Cruise’s freakishly youthful appearance (the age of his character? 37), the new spot is a visually-arresting tour-de-force with shades of “The Matrix,” in that the film’s protagonist makes a similarly-shocking discovery about the world he thought he knew – only this time the “Morpheus” role is filled by Morgan Freeman instead of Laurence Fishburne. Based on Kosinski’s graphic novel of the same name, “Oblivion” also stars Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Melissa Leo, Zoe Bell and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

After checking out the trailer, scroll down to check out two new posters for the film as well.

My grade for the trailer: A. After checking it out below, rate it for yourself at top left.

“Oblivion” hits IMAX screens on April 12 and theaters everywhere on April 19.