Tom Cruise is living in the past in latest ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ trailer

“I'm gonna tell you a story…”

So begins the latest trailer for “Edge of Tomorrow,” the upcoming action spin on the “Groundhog Day” time loop-formula starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

As a soldier engaged in a future war with a relentless enemy, Cruise finds himself repeating the same terrifying, carnage-filled day over and over again, until a fellow soldier (Blunt) helps him figure a way out of the temporal Moebius strip — and perhaps destroy the enemy in the process.

The new trailer features a lot of the same footage seen in the first preview, but expands a bit on the time-bending shenanigans, and allows Blunt to shoot Cruise in the head in order to “re-set” the day once again.

And those mecha-armor suits just look awesome.

Watch it here:

Directed by Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”) and based on the Japanese novel “All You Need Is Kill” (which was the film's original title), “Edge” also stars Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, and Jeremy Piven, but seems to be primarily a two-person show.

“Edge of Tomorrow” opens June 6.