Tom Hanks heading to NBC’s ’30 Rock’

Oscar winner Tom Hanks is ready to return to his TV roots. The actor will guest star on NBC”s “30 Rock” this spring, confirmed via Hanks’ own Twitter.

Details of Hanks’ role have yet to be revealed. Other big-name guests on “30 Rock” have included Susan Sarandon, Matt Damon and James Franco.

Before the mega-success of such films as “Philadelphia,” “Apollo 13,” “Castaway,” “Forrest Gump” and “The DaVinci Code,” Hanks co-starred (along with Peter Scolari) on the early 1980s ABC sitcom “Bosom Buddies.” He also popped up on a few episodes of “Family Ties” and a lone episode of “Happy Days.”

The actor hasn’t appeared on primetime in over 20 years, but has been involved in a number of small screen projects. Hanks produced the HBO miniseries “From the Earth to the Moon,” “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” He had a small cameo in “From the Earth to the Moon” as well.

Hanks was recently heard in “Toy Story 3,” and will soon be seen alongside Julia Roberts in “Larry Crowne,” which he also directed.