Tom Hardy goes out for a drive in new ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ poster

07.23.14 4 years ago

The long-awaited “Mad Max: Fury Road” will be bringing dystopian motor mayhem to the San Diego Comic Con this weekend, and a new poster shows just how desolate the world of Mad Max has gotten. 

The George Miller-directed sequel/reboot stars Tom Hardy as Max — stepping in for original star Mel Gibson — and Charlize Theron.

The sun-bleached poster was unveiled on the film's twitter, and it shows off one of Miller's legendary suped-up Outback roadsters, with a lone figure (Hardy?) beside it, featuring the sardonic tagline “What a lovely day.”

Take a look here:

Can Miller's new film equal the bone-crunching thrills of the original trilogy? There will be plenty more revealed at the “Fury Road's” Comic Con presentation this Saturday at 10 a.m. in Hall H.

It also stars Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, Zoe Kravitz and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” opens May 15, 2015.

