Tom Hardy has serious road rage in the first trailer for ‘Locke’

Stay off the road, everybody – Tom Hardy is coming.

The “Dark Knight Rises” star tackles some big problems behind the wheel in the first official trailer for “Locke,” the forthcoming thriller that takes place entirely inside a single car. The film centers on Ivan Locke, a U.K. construction supervisor whose life begins to unravel over a 90-minute period during a night drive from Birmingham to London. As seen in the trailer, the film racked up some impressive reviews out of its premiere out-of-competition at last year’s Venice Film Festival. It’s headed for U.S. release on April 25.

