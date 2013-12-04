Tom Hiddleston And His Blue Shirt: A Tragic Love Story

The signs of Blue Shirt™ love affair began as early as 2012 when Tom wore this to The Avengers premiere.

It popped up again, on Sesame Street of all places, in September of 2013. After quietly percolating the relationship for over a year, the Blue Shirt™ had reached its final form. Soon the insidious nature of this cerulean menace would reveal itself.

By the time Tom appeared at Britain’s “Meet the Filmmakers” event in October of 2013 the co-dependency was clear. However, he seemed in high spirits, convinced this was his true fashion love. But inside sources* knew better.

*sources may or may not be entirely fictional creations of the author of this piece

Soon the Blue Shirt™ had even taken on management duties, accompanying Tom on photoshoots and podcasts, as pictured here with Chris Hardwick aka The Nerdist.

Now inseperable and unable to see the Blue Shirt for the user it is, Tom whisked his favorite button-down on a whirlwind tour of the world. They made stops in South Korea.

Soaked up culture at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

And even took romantic selfies from the Great Wall of China. But then…DISASTER.

That whore cheated on him with his co-star. And they flaunted it in his face at the Thor: The Dark World premiere. Just look at the devastation hiding behind that forced smile. For shame.

Will Tom ever find love again? Can he forgive Chris Hemsworth for falling for the siren song of cobalt cotton blend? Only time will tell.