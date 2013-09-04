Tom Hiddleston teaches Cookie Monster a lesson: Watch

09.04.13 5 years ago

When playing the powerful villain Loki in the Marvel films, Tom Hiddleston has to face Thor, Iron Man and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Superheroes. But can he stand up to Cookie Monster?

A new video finds the muppet living up to his name by trying to snatch Hiddleston’s cookie. The level-headed Brit thesp turns the potential international incident into a learning opportunity. At first, his wordy explanation perplexes C.M., but the blue guy is able to translate “maybe this can be an exercise in delayed gratification” to “if me wait…me going to get cookie.” Now that’s the type of diplomacy that could teach Loki a thing or two.

Watch it here:

Hiddleston will be seen as Loki in this fall’s “Thor: The Dark World,” while Cookie Monster can be seen daily on PBS’ “Sesame Street.”

