Tom Hiddleston the brains behind new scenes shot for ‘Thor: The Dark World’

(CBR) Never underestimate the god of mischief, or the man who plays him.

In November, Tom Hiddleston returns to his iconic role as Loki in “Thor: The Dark World”, his third time inhabiting the character on the big screen. Loki”s inclusion in the Marvel sequel was always a sure thing, but recently, it”s expanded, thanks to a push from Hiddleston himself.

“I”m in the film more than I was,” Hiddleston told The Huffington Post, referring to recently shot new scenes. “We were adding new stuff. So that was fun for me. And some of the things were scenes I”d actually pitched for a long time ago.”

He elaborated on that pitch process, explaining that Marvel Studios Co-Presidents Kevin Feige and Louis D”Esposito are “very open and collaborative” with their actors.

“I find it very admirable that they”re open to ideas,” he said. “Possibly more now than they would have been the first go-around. Chris Hemsworth and myself have lived inside these characters for two movies now and we”ve been inside every scene and we know what works and we know what doesn”t work. And also, we know what we”ve done and what we shouldn”t try to repeat.”

But Hiddleston won”t take full responsibility for the new Loki-centric scenes appearing in “The Dark World’.

“The good thing about true teamwork when you”re making something is that you forget who had the idea,” he said. “Like, you just know that it”s the right idea.”

Directed by Alan Taylor, “Thor: The Dark World” also stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Stellan Skarsgard, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins. The film opens wide on Nov. 8.