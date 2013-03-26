Tom Hiddleston to cameo in ‘The Muppets 2’ but may not appear in ‘Avengers 2’

Tom Hiddleston is best known as Loki, the mischievous villain in “Thor” and “Marvel’s The Avengers,” but he’ll soon be seen as a different magical character.

The actor is set to make a cameo appearance in “The Muppets…Again!” as a character called “The Great Escapo,” according to the Muppets Henson blog.

Hiddleston will join Muppets Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie and others, and human performers Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais and Ty Burrell in the Europe-set sequel.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston is less-certain he’ll re-appear as Loki in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers 2,” scheduled for a 2015 release. In an interview with BBC Radio, Hiddleston said, “I know that it”s happening, but I don”t know what happens in it. Everyone at Marvel has just given Joss some space, some time to write it.”

He added that he’s received no word yet that he should “clear his schedule” for the sequel, but we won’t know for certain for some time. None of the “Avengers” cast members have been officially announced yet, although it’s been indicated that the Earth’s Mightiest Superheroes will face the intergalactic super villain Thanos in the sequel, so it would make sense for Hiddleston to take a break from playing Loki.

“The Muppets…Again!” will be released March 21, 2014.