Tonight’s ‘South Park’ episode delayed due to studio power failure

10.16.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
“South Park” suddenly have some free time tonight.

Due to a power outage at the studio, the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and their army of animators were unable to complete tonight”s episode in time, Comedy Central said this afternoon. 

It’s reportedly the first time in the show’s lengthy 17-season run of over 200 episodes that a deadline has been missed. 

“On Tuesday night, South Park Studios lost power,” the network explained in a release, according to Deadline.

“From animation to rendering to editing and sound, all of their computers were down for hours, and they were unable to finish episode 1704 ‘Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers’ in time for air tonight,” Parker added. “It sucks to miss an airdate, but after all these years of tempting fate by delivering the show last minute, I guess it was bound to happen.”
 
In its place, Comedy Central will air a rerun of “Scott Tenorman Must Die ” at 10 PM ET/PT.

“South Park’s” “Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers” episode will air October 23.  

