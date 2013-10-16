Tonight’s ‘South Park’ episode delayed due to studio power failure

“South Park” suddenly have some free time tonight.

Due to a power outage at the studio, the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and their army of animators were unable to complete tonight”s episode in time, Comedy Central said this afternoon.

It’s reportedly the first time in the show’s lengthy 17-season run of over 200 episodes that a deadline has been missed.

“On Tuesday night, South Park Studios lost power,” the network explained in a release, according to Deadline.