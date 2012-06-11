Tonka trucks speeding to big screen from Sony Animation and Happy Madison

06.11.12 6 years ago

Move over, “Cars.” Sony Pictures Animation is readying their own vehicular toon based on Hasbro’s long popular Tonka trucks.

The fully animated project will be produced by Sony Pictures Animation, Hasbro and Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions. Happy Madison regular Fred Wolf (“Grown Ups,” “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star”) is set to write the screenplay.

According to Sony, audiences can expect the film to be family friendly. Sony Pictures Animation’s president of production Michelle Raimo-Kouyate said in a statement, “Fred and our friends at Happy Madison and Hasbro have a truly inventive take on what it means to be ‘Tonka tough’ that will translate the multi-generational appeal of this world-renowned brand into a fun animated adventure for the whole family.”

This is just the latest collaboration in development for Sony and Hasbro following the board game-inspired “Risk” and “Candy Land” (with Sandler attached to star).

The Tonka film will also be produced and developed by Hasbro’s president and CEO Brian Goldner and senior vice president and managing director of motion pictures Bennett Schneir.

Sony Animation’s recent releases include “The Smurfs,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “The Pirates! Band of Misfits.” Up next is September’s “Hotel Transylvania,” with a voice cast including Sandler and Selena Gomez.

