Top 10 films directed by Clint Eastwood

Okay, so the reviews are in, and it turns out I'm not alone in thinking that Clint Eastwood's “Jersey Boys” — the 84-year-old actor-director-producer's 33rd effort behind the camera — is a bit of a dud. Worse still, it's not the only recent misfire for the four-time Oscar winner frequently referred by critics as the last true classicist in American cinema. “J. Edgar,” “Hereafter,” “Invictus” and “Changeling” all met with varying degrees of opposition, though his defenders stand firm. “Has any working director had more wobbly movies defended by auteurist critics than Clint Eastwood?” tweeted Mark Harris recently.
This iffy run of form, however, follows a recent purple patch during which Eastwood could seemingly do no wrong, as he racked up three Best Picture nominees in the space of four years (effectively erasing the less ecstatically received film that served as the precursor to the third of those). Eastwood's directorial career has always moved in fits and starts, which is what makes him interesting to study: his filmography is a blend of polished prestige pictures, more idiosyncratic personal projects and unapologetic multiplex trash, linked only by his dogged commitment to an “on time and under budget” credo.
With that range, no one's selection of favorite Eastwood-directed films is likely to look quite the same as anyone else's, so I thought he'd make an interesting subject for a top 10 list. I count myself neither as an ardent Eastwood advocate, nor a consistent detractor, but he's made a number of films that stick quite obstinately in my mind — and not always the ones you'd expect on first viewing.
Check out my list below and share your own favorites in the comments — hey, perhaps there'll even be a few “Jersey Boys” fans among you,
As much as I treasure Clint as an actor, more often than not I don’t like the movies he directs, especially from around the year 2000 onward.
Personally, I hated Million Dollar Baby (depressing and frustrating) and Mystic River (absurd third act). But I did kind of like Gran Torino, which didn’t even make your top ten. Different strokes I guess.
What? Not ‘Bridges of Madison County’?
I can understand “J. Edgar,” “Hereafter,” “Invictus” being referred as duds but I don’t get it as far as Jersey Boys is concerned. I quite enjoyed it, truth be told and I believe there are some good things in it.
I liked Vincent Piazza’s performance although it may be rightly argued that there’s something bland in the acting from the four leads. As far as I am concerned, I felt like that they fit the part in a way . They were not flashy stars but a discreet ensemble, and I like how they interact together. There are other good things in it, witty dialogues or the choreography especially during the end credits. The second part was a bit like deja-vu biopic writing but underneath the script, I like the fact that Eastwood was already around when they began their career and that he includes himself as a young man, like he was making a statement about his own career, which started at the same time with his own ups and down. I felt like I saw a true personal movie, without being hammered down our throats.
I did not enjoy the cinematography on that one, it is not my favourite Eastwood film but still it felt pretty good, and pretty warm to me. More than many other films based on Broadway hits.
I feel that politics has become a bit of an elephant in the room for Eastwood. Some of the critics that were down on ‘Jersey Boys’ even mentioned the empty chair in their reviews. This hasn’t always worked against him though; I think it helped make Gran Torino a hit.
Sorry, posted too soon. Nicely done, Guy. I have been rather disappointed in Eastwood’s films of recent years. But I do deeply love a handful, so I suppose it I tend to be more forgiving when it comes to some of his other not so beloved films, even Gran Torino or Bridges of Madison County, which may be sentimental. But even in those films, there is an understated kind of elegance to which I respond. Not always of course. I did not like Invictus or Hereafter. And I’m not as much a fan of Million Dollar Baby as some are, though I think it has some beautiful moments. I do deeply love Mystic River and Unforgiven and Play Misty for Me, though. Had Eastwood only made one of those, it would have been enough. For me anyway.
You have my three favorites at the top. So no argument here.
So I’m the only one scratching my head at the lack of Letters from Iwo Jima? (My personal favorite.)
What no Letters from Iwo Jima?
I don’t mean to be unkind, but the “what, no ___________?” comments are the least illuminating in response to a list like this. Tell us why it’s firmly on your list instead.
It’s on my list because it’s my favorite?
More substantively, though, I think like Unforgiven (and A Perfect World, which I’m glad to see so high on your list), it suits Eastwood’s deliberative style well. (At least, I frequently find it deliberative at best, tedious at worst.) And Ken Watanabe is wonderful.
Anyhow, I post so seldom, because I barely have time to read the blog regularly, let alone take the time to craft something really worth saying and read the other comments. I probably should have kept my boring to myself. Really though, nice piece, even with the exception of missing such a lovely movie.
That’s a much more helpful comment — thanks for taking the time, and thanks for your kind words about the piece. Didn’t mean to sound crabby, but it’s always more rewarding to hear personal responses rather than accusations of omission!
For what it’s worth, I do think Letters From Iwo Jima is a fine film — it just missed.
I often wish I had more time to comment on your excellent pieces. It would be even better if when I felt an overwhelming urge to comment (like I did here) it would also coincide with when I had the time to say something intelligent.
And I’m glad to hear it was a near miss for the list.
Guy-
I had a “Wow, Mystic River made the list?” thought along with the, “What no Letters from Iwo Jima?” thought.
Not that I dislike Mystic River but I thought most of the critics had turned on that one and decided it was overrated.
Guy-
Well, I guess I’m not most of the critics.
True, the reviews are FAR from glowing, Guy. Having said that, 31 of 39 critics at Metacritic gave a higher score than you did. Judging by your written review, I actually think youre in the minority of people who think it’s a true dud.
In any case, very good article/list of films. Thank you for this. Eastwood does seem to have lost a little something in recent years.
I believe my words were “turns out I’m not alone in thinking Jersey Boys is a bit of a dud,” not “the majority of critics are in precise numerical agreement with me on the scale of Jersey Boys’ failure, as determined by review aggregation sites.”
But glad you liked the piece!
I thought Changeling was underrated, but yeah…didn’t bother with Hereafter and Invictus and J. Edgar were highly disappointing.
Haven’t seen Jersey Boys, I’ll agree as of late is work isn’t as great, but I’d say that started with Invictus will defend Changeling all the way. Hell, its not even popular opinion that its bad. That film’s perception, if I recall, was pretty much an even split.
“Varying degrees of opposition.”
I would have included Letters From Iwo Jima and put it in my top 5. Can’t argue with number 1 and 2.
I was surprised to not see Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. I felt that the movie was well done and really reflected Eastwood as a director. I believe a handful of the reviews for the film choose to base a lot of negative feedback on not being more true to the book, but as someone who has not read the book I felt the movie was really good.
Hard to disagree with these. And yeah, it’s hard not to go with Unforgiven for the top spot. Such a controlled, elegant movie. And I think Eastwood’s performance is fabulous. (I’d have given him the Oscar over Pacino.) For me, though, High Plains Drifter deserves to be much higher. And your list is missing my other ’70s fave from Eastwood: The Gauntlet. I adore that movie – the story is exciting and with a nice punch, the chemistry between Eastwood and Sondra Locke is epic, and as a director, Clint films this road movie with a great eye and ear. A seriously underrated gem!
Top ten??? I have a hard time coming up with five that I feel are even watchable! Eastwood is, in my estimation, the most overrated filmmaker of our time…
Hello, Bridges of Madison County?!?!?!
Guy, I think this is the best time to ask if you could share some thoughts on Bridges of Madison County. Not regarding the list, which I think is great, but just your opinion about it. Don’t know if you revisited all his films for the list or you’ll talk about what you remember from the last viewing, but I would like to hear it. Thanks!
I think Letters From Iwo Jima is my personal favorite
1. Unforgiven
2. Bird
3. High Plains Drifter
4. Mystic River
5. A Perfect World
6. Changeling
7. The Outlaw Josey Wales
8. Pale Rider
9. White Hunter, Black Heart
10. Million Dollar Baby
I am of pf those who thinks Eastwood is a great auteur. I immensely admire his film-making, I am thrilled by how stubbornly old-fashioned it is.
It is a delight to watch an Eastwood film, none of the hand held shit, no quick cuts, no gimmicks. Its a mercy to watch a film with shots properly composed, the pace played out and the performances direct and intense.
And I love his shadowy cinematography. I think J. Edgar looked gorgeous on the big screen. His films are solemn and solemnly lit.
I love this reserve in his film-making.
That said I love Million Dollar Baby (one of the most devastating movie going experiences I have ever had), Letters From Iwo Jima (very beautifully and elegantly made) and J. Edgar (very steady and rewarding containing DiCarpio’s career best performance.
“Letters from Iwo Jima” is #1.
A Perfect World and Unforgiven are obvious top choices that I agree with, but I’m extremely happy to see White Hunter Black Heart, Pale Rider, High Plains Drifter, and The Outlaw Josey Wales on this list.
I would have included Space Cowboys, which was just a fun movie, and Changeling, which I still consider one of the top 100 movies of all time.