Top 10 lines from ‘Ghostbusters’ on National ‘Ghostbusters’ Day

Ivan Reitman's “Ghostbusters” celebrated its 30th anniversary back in June, but with a new 4K theatrical re-release on the way from Sony, today has been dubbed “National 'Ghostbusters' Day.” Well, of course we should do something special.

In my view – and this is, of course, hugely debatable – “Ghostbusters” is the most quotable movie of all time. And it”s not just the one-liners that have me howling every time I give it another look, but the thoroughness of the comedy. Witness, for example, Egon Spengler”s description of the consequences of “crossing the streams,” or the way Louis Tully rifles off the particulars of Ted and Annette Fleming”s fiscal business at a dreary clients' party. It is, quite frankly, one of the most ingenious comedy screenplays ever assembled.

So…why not a list of the film's 10 best lines?

This quickly became a painful process. I ended up with at least a dozen lines that, on another day, might have made the list. Annie Potts' “I've quit better jobs than this,” or Hudson”s sincere, “That”s a big Twinkie.” I wanted to give a shout-out to “Let's run some red lights” and “Somebody blows their nose and you want to keep it,” and especially a personal favorite that hits my funny button more firmly than others: 'I looked at the trap, Ray.' Not to mention “Yes it”s true, this man has no…,” well, you get the picture. But you have to whittle it down, and so I have.

Check out my picks for the film's best lines below and feel free to offer up your own. Oh, and Happy National “Ghostbusters” Day.

*This piece originally appeared in part at InContention.com.