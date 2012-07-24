The Lists: Top 10 things Christopher Nolan got right with his Batman trilogy

“The Dark Knight Rises” is here and lists are wildly en vogue this week. Lots of picking it apart here, sticking up for it there, etc. It’s turned out to be an unexpectedly divisive film, and after a second look yesterday, I certainly still have my issues. But I should be clear: I’m really appreciative of what Christopher Nolan has given us.
People will twist themselves into pretzels to discuss the zeitgeist elements of the new film and drawing over-inflated political parallels, etc., but I think most Batman fans — even those like me who were disappointed by “The Dark Knight Rises” — can agree on one thing. We’re glad there is a series of films built around this character that we can be proud of.
So while we will surely be talking about the new film for a number of months to come — perhaps into the awards season, perhaps not — I personally feel like I’ve had my say. And I’d rather leave it on a positive note.
Nolan’s Batman films have been under a microscope because of the intense fandom that circulates this character. He was never going to please everyone. But he got a lot of things right along the way, nailing the mythos in such ways that deserve highlighting. Because when it comes to Batman on film, nailing the mythos has been very much out of the equation.
Would I have liked to see spins on the Penguin or the Riddler, etc.? Yes, particularly the former, which could easily have been molded to Nolan’s universe. Would I have preferred a more epic nature than the year-and-a-half of Batman-in-action depicted by the films? Absolutely.
But this is Nolan’s Batman, and one he’s leaving behind for good. My hat’s off to him for finding a way to make a lot of this stuff work. Because, as a fan, I could only imagine.
Check out my picks for the best of what he and his collaborators got right below, and feel free to rate them as you go and/or offer up your own selections in the comments section below.
Actually I thought Harvey Dent was an arrogant prick, so I didn’t really care when he became Two Face.
lol I kinda thought Alfred was a bit of a dick in pt2
Thanks for doing this, Kris. I wasn’t even that big a fan of The Dark Knight Rises, but the six or so websites that made long lists of its flaws was kind of ridiculous. As if they couldn’t do the exact same thing for their beloved previous two entries if they took their fucking blinders off.
Looking at the trilogy as a whole was a great idea.
Also, it wasn’t even the criticism they were trying to pass it off as. It was just nitpicking some of the more superficial things that, like you said, could have been done for the previous two films, instead of commenting on actual problems with the film.
The most difficult aspect of the reboot will undoubtedly be replacing Gary Oldman, if that’s even possible.
Bryan Cranston sure would do in a pinch.
Wasn’t Dennis Quaid a potential candidate to play Gordon when Batman Begins was casting? He’d still be a really good choice.
Monty: Yep. As was Kurt Russell.
I heard they made an offer to Chris Cooper.
I have and will continue to get more enjoyment from the Dark Knight trilogy than all the Marvel Studio films put together. Nolan pretty well nailed everything I love about Batman and the other characters.
And much as I love Ledger’s Joker and how impossibly high he set the bar for the character, Eckhart’s Dent/Two Face is equally great. Two Face’s reveal still gives me chills. I wish he had been in the movie more. I would happily have sat through a 4 hour Dark Knight movie.
“I would happily have sat through a 4 hour Dark Knight movie.”
That’s how I feel about TDKR. It wasn’t long enough to do its themes and characters full justice.
Same here.
Throw me in that club. I also felt after watching Rises that it should have been longer to flesh some characters and themes out more.
Exactely the same here! I love ALL BatMan movies! They are the BEST among all Marvel characters! Did NOT see TDNR yet, but I was following its news & updates thru movie news! Nolan has NAILED iT again & AGAIN as USUAL! Great job!
I am STILL in love with FIRST DARK KNIGHT Character Heath Ledger! He played his role so convincing at least for me! He made me to be a deeper fan of ALL TDK Movies & series. Can NOT get enough curiousity about following its newes or new development….
Funny how this is supposed to be a list applauding all of Nolan’s efforts, yet you manage to damn each of the items above as much as you praise them. This felt more like “Top 10 Things We’re Most Ambivalent About Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.”
Just being open and honest throughout.
And now that I read back through, I see I’m not nearly as severe in those personal reservations on this and that as you seem to think I am.
I think it only makes sense, since this is such a sprawling and ambitious trilogy, that Kris’s summations highlights both the upsides and downsides. Yes, obviously this is a “Top 10” list and is therefore designed to focus on the elements worth praising, but it’d be a slight disservice even to the most perfect elements of the trilogy to simply say, “this aspect was flawless throughout.” Working over seven years, from film to film, from story to story, from city to city, I think even Nolan would tell you that there’s hardly a way for things to remain completely cohesive in an environment like that.
And, as Kris says here, the list reads far less damningly to me, and certainly less so compared to some of the other recent stuff he’s written about these films.
So it has to be completely black and white? Just flat out praise?
Wasn’t a big fan of TDKR in comparison to the first two, but it has some accomplishments. We probably won’t get anything like this for a long time. Nolan has no only respected the character, but has respected his audience more often than not by bringing a level of intelligence and care to the story and characters. Sadly he just has too many in the last installment. He’s made several movie going summers easier to get through and has truly shaken up Hollywood.
I know a top ten list could be created for the two Burton movies but I remain curious if anyone anywhere believes anything was done proper with Batman’s ’95—’97?
I like the black costume and the idea of putting black makeup around the eyes. Nolan pretty well lifted the costume right from the Burton films except for the bat logo on the chest. So I think the Batman costume was the main innovation in the Burton films. The Burton Batmobile sure looked cool but the Tumbler is more realistic and practical.
Before Batman Begins I was a pretty big fan of the Burton films (the Schumacher films do not exist for me). But Nolan’s films have set the bar so much higher the Burton films simply pale in comparison.
I was so hyped when I was a kid for Batman & Robin. I thought it was awesome. I did not know as much as I do now about Batman, just knew from the previous films and the cartoon. Looking back now, of course it was not a good movie.
OK. Positives about Schumacher-Batman. I know I can do this…
Batman Forever: I did enjoy Goldenthal’s score in Forever (cant remember too much of the score in B&R) Carrey was awesome as the Riddler (1960’s Riddler). CAFFINE WILL KILL YA!
Also Nicole Kidman in her prime is a plus.
Batman & Robin: I liked Clooney’s voice in the batsuit. It reminded me a lot of the cartoon, the voice of an experienced Batman. I thought Arnold was good as Freeze (of course the shit they made him say was stupid – Lets kick some ice!)
Also Aerosmith Chick in her prime is a plus.
As a Batman fan, I grew up in the perfect time. As a kid, I had Forever/B&R. As an adult, I had the Nolan trilogy.
You know I was just telling my friends days ago that WB can really milk this cashcow with a quasi-spinoff/prequel to fill that 8-year gap between TDK and TDKR.
We may…
1) better understand Selina Kyle’s motivations,
2) witness how a teenage John Blake cleverly guessed the identity of Batman, &
3) introduce the Penguin who tried to resurrent Gotham’s crime organizations, but was eventually defended by Commissioner Gordon, &
4) explore the mind of an obsessed commoner who dubbed himself as the Riddler in the witchhunt for Batman after the TDK events.
Hell, Batman or Bruce Wayne need not even make one physical appearance, just like Matt Damon not in “The Bourne Legacy”.
I really hope that the Batman franchise is left alone for a decade or so.
Hi, Kris. This is trivial, but I think it’s “Selina,” not “Selena.” Again, trivial. :D
How could I muck that up? Thanks.
Kristopher, it’s really a shame you didn’t list Bruce Wayne/Batman himself.
Like you, I had a lot of problems with TDKR. One of those (many) problems was a lack of Batman in what was supposed to be a Batman movie. But, as always, Bale came through. Some say the prison scenes dragged, but those scenes were among my favorites in the movie because Bale just sold it. Seeing a broken Bruce Wayne having to heal not just physically but also emotionally was rewarding.
Also, Bale and Nolan clearly worked hard to make sure that this was the best, most believable Bruce Wayne to ever hit the screen. Bale clearly looked the part and is in great shape, but he also brought a gravitas and stern demeanor that’s been lacking in other Bat-films.
He played the aloof, disinterested playboy perfectly, but beneath the surface the alert viewer could see the Bale understood the subtext, his Bruce Wayne was always aware of what was happening around him no matter how big of an act he was putting on. He understood the dichotomy between Bruce and Batman, and which one was really “the mask.”
One of the things I look forward to seeing when I watrch the film again are those Pit/Prison scenes because my attention was wavering the first time around (for various reasons). I’m glad to hear they were some of his best scenes.
One other thing… Why Michael Caine certainly deserves his props, it’s interesting that you say the Bruce/Alfred dynamic is one of the things the trilogy got right.
For the first two movies, you’re absolutely right. In TDKR, however, not only did Alfred seem far too blubbery for his own good but he was completely out of character when he WALKED OUT ON BRUCE?? As Alfred himself said in Batman Begins: “Neve-AH!!”
Sorry, but Nolan really screwed the pooch on that one. Again, I have many problems with TDKR, but perhaps none bigger than that one.
Although that sappy ending, which Alfred completely telegraphed early in the movie, is right up there too.
Sorry for the double post. Not sure what happened there.
Me too. I never expected Alfred would walk out on Bruce. It’s completely uncharacteristic of him. And I do understand Alfred’s concern but I hated it when he denies Bruce his duty as Batman.
I agree with some of the things on this list (Selina Kyle, Harvey Dent, Gordon, Joker to a smaller degree) but as a lifelong Batman fan, I will never be able to look at Nolan’s films with the same compassion as I do with Burton’s films (his first one, particularly). People praise the hell out of Nolan for putting realism in his films, but I just don’t feel that Batman belongs in a realistic setting, which is why I give kudos to Burton. Gotham City isn’t even a real location, so why should it matter if it looks realistic or not? Also, no matter what, I will always see the Tumbler as a pile of junk, which is exactly what it looks like. There’s only one Batmobile in my mind, and that’s Burton’s. Again, these are strictly my opinions.
I off course loved the Nolan trilogy but same feeling here.