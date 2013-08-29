Top 20 most anticipated new albums this fall

Every year promises big named artists with high profile new releases before shoppers head out for holiday shopping and after we’ve recycled through all those summer jams. This year, for Fall 2013, there’s the promise of such largesse, including new titles from Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Nine Inch Nails, Katy Perry, Eminem, Arcade Fire, Drake, Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus, Rick Ross, Kings of Leon and more.

Staffers at HitFix have put our heads and schedules together to vote on the most anticipated albums from such stars, and these are the 20 that got the most excitement. Look for music from fresh artists like Future, new collabs like The Roots and Elvis Costello, veterans like Keith Urban and Neko Case, and wildcards like M.I.A. and Avicii. September, October and November are going to get a workout.

Whose album are you looking forward to the most? Who else do you wish would drop a new album this year?