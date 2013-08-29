Top 20 most anticipated new albums this fall

Every year promises big named artists with high profile new releases before shoppers head out for holiday shopping and after we’ve recycled through all those summer jams. This year, for Fall 2013, there’s the promise of such largesse, including new titles from Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Nine Inch Nails, Katy Perry, Eminem, Arcade Fire, Drake, Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus, Rick Ross, Kings of Leon and more.
Staffers at HitFix have put our heads and schedules together to vote on the most anticipated albums from such stars, and these are the 20 that got the most excitement. Look for music from fresh artists like Future, new collabs like The Roots and Elvis Costello, veterans like Keith Urban and Neko Case, and wildcards like M.I.A. and Avicii. September, October and November are going to get a workout.
Whose album are you looking forward to the most? Who else do you wish would drop a new album this year?
No death metal? That makes this list automatically invalid. Everyone knows death metal is the only legitimate form of music left.
‘Tis the grim reaper, come to violently cleave your soul from the deepest recesses of your body.
1. Subrosa
2. Gorguts
3. Absu
4. Castevet
5. Avril Lavigne
Mazzy Star – Seasons of Your Day?
Good one! It’s super mellow, as you can imagine. Still so lovely.
NEW CONSTELLATION by Toad the Wet Sprocket comes out in October. Kickstarter contributors already got to download it, and it’s beautiful.
Miley Cyrus, Keith Urban and Katy Perry? i think is not possible for this list to suck more.
hey, c’mon, Soulja Boy isn’t on there
It’s really hard to put JT at #1. 20/20 Pt 2 is more of an added bonus than anything else. 20/20 Pt 1 has plenty of life left.
I chose Drake mainly bc he’s put out so much and everything song has been great yet we still don’t know what’s gonna make the album.
Lorde, Pure Heroine?
I’ve already pre-ordered Bangerz (Miley Cyrus) on iTunes, but I like to have a hard copy, too. CD releases Oct.8
The Ryan Adams record. If and when it gets an actual release date/name. Then probably close second would be the new Arcade Fire album.
ALTER BRIDGE IS GOING TO BE THE BEST ALBUM TO BE RELEASED IN 2013 BECAUSE IT’S NOT MANUFACTURED POP SHITE ALTHOUGH PEARL JAM AND KOL MIGHT BE INTERESTING TO LISTEN TO OTHER THAN THEM ALTER BRIDGE ALL THE WAY ROLL ON SEPT 30TH
The Marshall Mathers LP 2 is gonna own everyone
The Marshall Mathers lp 2 is gonna own up eveyone