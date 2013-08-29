Top 20 most anticipated new albums this fall

#Pusha T #Katy Perry #Justin Timberlake #Rick Ross #The Roots #Lady Gaga #Pearl Jam #Eminem #Drake #Miley Cyrus
, , and 08.29.13 5 years ago 19 Comments

Every year promises big named artists with high profile new releases before shoppers head out for holiday shopping and after we’ve recycled through all those summer jams. This year, for Fall 2013, there’s the promise of such largesse, including new titles from Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Nine Inch Nails, Katy Perry, Eminem, Arcade Fire, Drake, Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus, Rick Ross, Kings of Leon and more.

Staffers at HitFix have put our heads and schedules together to vote on the most anticipated albums from such stars, and these are the 20 that got the most excitement. Look for music from fresh artists like Future, new collabs like The Roots and Elvis Costello, veterans like Keith Urban and Neko Case, and wildcards like M.I.A. and Avicii. September, October and November are going to get a workout.

Whose album are you looking forward to the most? Who else do you wish would drop a new album this year?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T#Katy Perry#Justin Timberlake#Rick Ross#The Roots#Lady Gaga#Pearl Jam#Eminem#Drake#Miley Cyrus
TAGSarcade fireDANNY BROWNDrakeelvis costelloEminemFuturejoan jettJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEKATY PERRYKEITH URBANkings of leonLADY GAGAM.I.A.Miley CyrusMOST ANTICIPATED ALBUMSNEKO CASENINE INCH NAILSpearl jampusha tRick RossTHE ROOTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP