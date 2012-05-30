25 Hot Summer Songs of 2012

#Nicki Minaj
05.30.12 6 years ago 11 Comments

Every summer cookout needs its soundtrack.

HitFix has compiled 25 of the hottest songs for the summer of 2012, with artists like R. Kelly, Gotye, Usher, Carly Rae Jepsen, Grouplove, Black Keys, Big K.R.I.T., Nicki Minaj, Dierks Bentley and more leading the way.

Some songs are already in constant rotation. Some have been around for a year but are just now getting their due. Others are slow-burners while some singles are dark horses in the race.

What songs would you add? Are there any summer songs from 2011 you’d include? Are you tired of Gotye yet?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGS2012 summer2012 summer songsBig KRITblack keyscarly rae jepsenDierks BentleygotyeGrouploveNicki MinajR. Kellysummer jamssummer singlessummer songssummer songs 2012USHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP