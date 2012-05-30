25 Hot Summer Songs of 2012

Every summer cookout needs its soundtrack.
HitFix has compiled 25 of the hottest songs for the summer of 2012, with artists like R. Kelly, Gotye, Usher, Carly Rae Jepsen, Grouplove, Black Keys, Big K.R.I.T., Nicki Minaj, Dierks Bentley and more leading the way.
Some songs are already in constant rotation. Some have been around for a year but are just now getting their due. Others are slow-burners while some singles are dark horses in the race.
What songs would you add? Are there any summer songs from 2011 you’d include? Are you tired of Gotye yet?
Really interesting to see Fucking Best Song Ever on this gallery. I’ve been getting into Wallpaper. since a few months ago, and I have yet to hear this on the radio. I’d like a radio station that played it. Get on the case, 104.1 or 95.7 or any of you stupid Houston radio stations.
jurassica…I totally agree with you! NYC is no different. Adam Lambert’s got a new single out called Never Close Our Eyes, which is my jam, and it’s almost never played! There’s lots of good music out there, but radio insists on playing the same crap over & over again. You ask them why & they say “it’s politics.” I guess that’s the new word for payola…what else are we supposed to think?!?
Never Close our Eyes by Adam Lambert is an easy lively tune that should carry well over summer. Several of his dance tracks would be perfect also.
