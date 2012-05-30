25 Hot Summer Songs of 2012

Every summer cookout needs its soundtrack.

HitFix has compiled 25 of the hottest songs for the summer of 2012, with artists like R. Kelly, Gotye, Usher, Carly Rae Jepsen, Grouplove, Black Keys, Big K.R.I.T., Nicki Minaj, Dierks Bentley and more leading the way.

Some songs are already in constant rotation. Some have been around for a year but are just now getting their due. Others are slow-burners while some singles are dark horses in the race.

What songs would you add? Are there any summer songs from 2011 you’d include? Are you tired of Gotye yet?