‘Top Chef’ will cook up season 11 and kicks off nationwide try-outs

Foodies, rejoice! Bravo has announced that “Top Chef” will be returning for an eleventh season. Open calls for chefs interested in competing in the high-stakes culinary competition series will be held in cities across the country starting on February 11th. Additional information and downloadable applications can be found at http://www.bravotv.com/casting.
“Top Chef” season 11 casting calls are as follows:
AUSTIN
Monday, February 11, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
BROOKLYN
Wednesday, February 20, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
LAS VEGAS
Wednesday, February 20, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
CHICAGO
Sunday, February 24, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
MIAMI
Monday, February 25, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
LOS ANGELES
Friday, March 1, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
For the rest of you, you can get a sneak peek at tonight’s episode here and here. The cheftestants will be docking in Juneau, Alaska to face a Quickfire Challenge centered around king crab. Later, they take on salmon and sourdough and hope the judges don’t choke on the cliches. Guest judge Sean Brock joins Emeril Lagasse, Hugh Acheson, Gail Simmons, head judge Tom Colicchio and host Padma Lakshmi.
