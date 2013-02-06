‘Top Chef’ will cook up season 11 and kicks off nationwide try-outs

#Top Chef
02.06.13 6 years ago

Foodies, rejoice! Bravo has announced that “Top Chef” will be returning for an eleventh season. Open calls for chefs interested in competing in the high-stakes culinary competition series will be held in cities across the country starting on February 11th. Additional information and downloadable applications can be found at http://www.bravotv.com/casting.&nbsp;

“Top Chef” season 11 casting calls are as follows: 

AUSTIN 

Monday, February 11, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Uchiko 

BROOKLYN

Wednesday, February 20, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Talde 

LAS VEGAS

Wednesday, February 20, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 

STK in The Cosmopolitan 

CHICAGO 

Sunday, February 24, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Girl & The Goat 

MIAMI

Monday, February 25, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Michy”s

LOS ANGELES

Friday, March 1, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Foundry on Melrose 

For the rest of you, you can get a sneak peek at tonight’s episode here and here. The cheftestants will be docking in Juneau, Alaska to face a Quickfire Challenge centered around king crab. Later, they take on salmon and sourdough and hope the judges don’t choke on the cliches. Guest judge Sean Brock joins Emeril Lagasse, Hugh Acheson, Gail Simmons, head judge Tom Colicchio and host Padma Lakshmi. 

  

Around The Web

TOPICS#Top Chef
TAGSEMERIL LAGASSEHugh AchesonPADMA LAKSHMITOM COLICCHIOTOP CHEF

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP