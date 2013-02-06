‘Top Chef’ will cook up season 11 and kicks off nationwide try-outs

Foodies, rejoice! Bravo has announced that “Top Chef” will be returning for an eleventh season. Open calls for chefs interested in competing in the high-stakes culinary competition series will be held in cities across the country starting on February 11th. Additional information and downloadable applications can be found at http://www.bravotv.com/casting.

“Top Chef” season 11 casting calls are as follows:

AUSTIN

Monday, February 11, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Uchiko

BROOKLYN

Wednesday, February 20, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Talde

LAS VEGAS

Wednesday, February 20, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

STK in The Cosmopolitan

CHICAGO

Sunday, February 24, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Girl & The Goat

MIAMI

Monday, February 25, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Michy”s

LOS ANGELES

Friday, March 1, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Foundry on Melrose

For the rest of you, you can get a sneak peek at tonight’s episode here and here. The cheftestants will be docking in Juneau, Alaska to face a Quickfire Challenge centered around king crab. Later, they take on salmon and sourdough and hope the judges don’t choke on the cliches. Guest judge Sean Brock joins Emeril Lagasse, Hugh Acheson, Gail Simmons, head judge Tom Colicchio and host Padma Lakshmi.