Topher Grace joins Robert De Niro, Amanda Seyfried in ‘Gently Down the Stream’

Topher Grace will star in “Gently Down the Stream” for Millennium Films/Nu Image, according to Deadline.com.

He’ll join Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Katherine Heigl and Amanda Seyfried in the film, directed and written by Justin Zackham (writer of “The Bucket List”).

In the comedy, Grace is set to play Jared, a young doctor who falls for his adopted brother”s sister. Whoa. DeNiro and Keaton will play his parents.

The film is scheduled to start shooting in Connecticut this July.

Grace, best known for “That 70s Show” and “Spider-Man 3,” was recently seen in “Predators” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” He’ll soon appear in HBO’s “Too Big to Fail,” directed by Curtis Hanson (“L.A. Confidential,” “8 Mile”).