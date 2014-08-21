Toronto fest declares Sept. 5 ‘Bill Murray Day’

#Ghostbusters #Bill Murray
08.21.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

In a show of apparent elation that the festival could track down Bill Murray and slate his new film, “St. Vincent,” as a showcase presentation, the Toronto Film Festival has gone all out and set aside an entire day of programming centered on the actor. Friday, Sept. 5 has officially been declared “Bill Murray Day.”

Screenings of three of Murray's classic comedies will carry the day: Ivan Reitman's “Ghostbusters” and “Stripes” as well as the late Harold Ramis' “Groundhog Day.” “St. Vincent” will bow as a world premiere later that night. In addition, a contest will be held to reward Murray fans who attend all three screenings: up to 50 of them will be granted a ticket to the “St. Vincent” premiere.

All of the Murray screenings, including the “St. Vincent” premiere, will happen at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

So, if you're planning to attend the fest and you don't mind carving out an entire day for non-premieres and such, you could do a lot worse than sitting in a room and watching “Stripes” and “Ghostbusters” and “Groundhog Day,” let me tell you. The question is, was this just a polite show from the festival, or is a certain someone (coughHarveycough) getting the gears in motion for an awards push later in the season.

We'll just have to see if the film is up to snuff first.

“St. Vincent” opens Oct. 24.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ghostbusters#Bill Murray
TAGSbill murraybill murray dayGHOSTBUSTERSGROUNDHOG DAYIn Contentionst. vincentSTRIPESToronto 2014TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP