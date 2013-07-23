Toronto Film Festival First Look: ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘The Invisible Woman,’ ‘The Railway Man’

The Toronto International Film Festival announced the first 71 selections for the 2013 edition of the annual awards-season kick-off this morning and there is plenty to choose from and send any festival-goer’s schedule into a tizzy. New films from Bill Condon (“The Fifth Estate”), Ron Howard (“Rush”), Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) and Jason Reitman (“Labor Day”) will be at the top of most people’s lists, while others from the likes of David Gordon Green (“Joe”), Atom Egoyan (“Devil’s Knot”) and Ralph Fiennes (“The Invisible Woman”) sit primed to be potential discoveries. I’m not sure a program could be much more stuffed than this, but I look forward to taste-testing whatever early gets we see at the Telluride fest a week before Toronto takes off.

A slew of new production stills accompanied today’s announcement offering first looks at stars like Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Chris Hemsworth, Reese Witherspoon, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthew McConaughey and more, so we’ve made it easy on you and collected a bunch of them here for your perusing pleasure.

Out of all of the films announced today (and remember, there are more still to come), I’d have to say I’m most interested in David Gordon Green’s “Joe,” Jonathan Glazer’s “Under the Skin” and Ron Howard’s “Rush.” But, like you, I’ll be anxiously awaiting first word on all of them from our HitFix crew when they descend on the fest in September.

Click through the gallery below if you’d like a first look at many of these movies and fresh looks at others that may have already released stills or trailers.

The 2013 Toronto Film Festival runs Sept. 5 -15.