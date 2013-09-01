Miyazaki is said to be announcing his retirement at a press conference next week

Miyazaki-san is going out on his own terms, when he chooses to, and he seems like he’s been building to this decision for a while now.
There were rumors before about him wrapping up his film career, but each time, the rumors were dispelled when he eventually went back to work, and in the last few years, he’s managed to keep his voice and his spirit intact in his films, something that not every filmmaker can manage. I came to his work mid-career, when “Princess Mononoke” was announced for US release and Neil Gaiman was hired to write the adaptation script for the English dub. I was at Ain’t It Cool and I was given the chance to meet Hayao Miyazaki to discuss that film and his earlier work… none of which I’d seen by that point. I ended up going to UCLA because they were showing a marathon of his films, and I saw “Kiki’s Deliver Service,” “Castle In The Sky,” “Nausicaa In TheValley of Wind,” “Porco Rosso,” “My Neigbor Totoro,” and “The Castle Of Cagliostro,” and immediately, I was head over heels, smitten with what I’d seen. The interview we did was one of my favorites of my entire career so far, and he ended up drawing a very happy Totoro for me, something I still treasure.
One of the movies I am very excited to check out in Toronto at this year’s festival is “The Wind Rises,” which has been garnering great early reactions. It’s playing at the Venice Film Festival right now, and that’s where Miyazaki’s decision was announced by the head of Studio Ghibli, Koji Hoshino.
There will be a press conference in Tokyo next week, and at that point, Miyazaki will clarify how he came to his decision, what it means for Studio Ghibli, and whatever else he feels like explaining. I will miss knowing that he’s working on things, but at 72, he’s created enough amazing work that it will continue to live on well after all of us are gone. His movies are timeless and beautiful and full of this wonderful warm and open spirit. The way he sees the world is so human and magical and wide open that I’m not sure there will ever a “new” Miyazaki. He is very special, very strange, and his 11 films are all worth sharing with new film fans as they develop their taste in movies.
His new film is about Jiro Horikoshi, the guy who designed the “Zero,” the iconic plane that Japan used during WWII. I’m sure there’s more to it, of course, but that’s al I want to know before I see the film later this week.
When Miyazaki has his press conference, I’ll make sure to put up something about the conversation he has there. For now, I’m just glad my son got to meet this gentle genius. Before the special screening I hosted a few years ago at Comic-Con, I introduced Toshi to him, and Toshi thanked him for making “Totoro.” Miyazaki-san responded by giving Toshi a crew watch from “Ponyo,” a watch he still has in his room right now. They shook hands, and as he turned towards me, Toshi had the biggest smile on his face. He told me he got to touch the hand that drew all the pictures of Kiki and Totoro, and the joy that was evident in the way he said it is all I ever need to know about the legacy of this amazing filmmaker.
I first saw My Neigbor Totoro when I was three years old, and it was the very last cartoon in the video store on my block that I hadn’t seen yet. The very next day my parents went back to the store and ordered a copy of it, having instantly fallen in love with it themselves. At that point Totoro was the only of Miyazaki’s films available in the U. S., but when Kiki’s Delivery Service was dubbed by Disney two or three years later, we got that too (Kiki was my very first DVD).
It’s kind of sad to see him retire. I wish he could go on making movies forever. I’ve seen all his films, and I loved all but two of them. Then again, maybe we haven’t seen the last of him. After all, he’s retired before. After Spirited Away there was talk that he was done for good. So for now I’ll hold out hope that he’ll be back with more great cartoons.
Whoever that is! Is my initial reaction. Miayazaki!!! Have no idea, dont care.
Then don’t post!
Other people of course care, and this is news.
Recent article on Bloomberg:
Recently, something remarkable happened on Twitter: On Saturday, August 3 in Japan, people watched an airing of Castle in the Sky, and at one moment they took to Twitter so much that we hit a one-second peak of 143,199 Tweets per second. (August 2 at 7:21:50 PDT; August 3 at 11:21:50 JST)
U dont know who Miyazaki is? I truly feel sorry for u.
He made some of my most beloved films. The most creative, imaginative and unforgettable worlds. Will be missed.
Whoever that is! Is my initial reaction. Reva Madison!!! Have no idea, dont care.
omg, noooo! XC I fell in love w/ this guy’s movies after I saw spirited away. After that I practically made it my mission to watch hithem all. They’re all inspirational in their own way & just overall warm the heart.
It may have critical love but there has been quite the political backlash over The Wind Rises and I’m wandering if this has helped make his mind up. The Japanese right have described it as too liberal and Miyazaki called a traitor, and it’s been derided in South Korea as right wing and imperialistic. Brother can’t get a break.
Miyazaki is a magnificent filmmaker, no doubt, but there is a certain sadness to his long, rich career. Nausicaa (his first feature) remains the fiercest and best example of the themes he’s reinterpreted ever since, and none of his subsequent works have attained the scope and emotion of that original effort.
Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli films are among my favorite films of all time. Princess Mononoke was my first Miyazaki film and remains one of the best films–animated or otherwise.
One thing I love about his movies is, compared to Disney and Pixar animated films, there are many quiet, contemplative moments instead of a constant bombardment of energy and noise. Sometimes it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy the beautiful scenery, or the surprisingly realistic expressions on the faces of his characters. While there are laugh out loud funny moments, I remember the emotional moments more.
My favorite films are Laputa Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, and Porco Rosso. I definitely look forward to seeing the more recent films (From Up on Poppy Hill and The Wind Rises).
If Miyazaki really is retiring, he should be very proud of his works and how many people’s lives he’s touched.
I’ve been trying to get information on an animated film I saw many, many years ago (I think on HBO) – perhaps some of you more knowledgeable animation fans can help me. The only scene I remember is one involving a woman cutting out paper dolls which then came to life. These were flat, white paper dolls, and I remember the scene being quite creepy (may be attributable to my age at the time). I want to say the story was a version of Jack and the Beanstalk, but that could be way off. Any of this ring a bell?