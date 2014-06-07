Updated: Tracy Morgan in critical condition after NJ car crash

Update 3:00 PM EST: Tracy's publicist released the following statement:

“Tracy remains in critical condition at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. He sustained these injuries in an accident that occurred early this morning as one of several passengers in a chauffeured SUV returning from a tour date in Delaware. His family is now with him and he is receiving excellent care. We don't anticipate much of a change in his condition today but will provide a further update once more information becomes available.”

____

“30 Rock” star Tracy Morgan is currently in intensive care after being in a multi-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in New Jersey.

According to AP, Morgan was on his way back to NY after performing standup at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Friday night. His limousine bus, an SUV, two tractor trailers and two cars were involved in the accident that left one person from his limo bus dead, James McNair, and a third person also in critical condition. The accident took place near Cranbury Township on the New Jersey Turnpike. It is currently unknown why the accident occurred or if there are any other injuries.

Morgan is currently admitted at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Center in New Brunswick, NJ. His scheduled performance at the Fillmore in Charlotte, NC Saturday night has been cancelled.

The 45-year-old “Saturday Night Live” veteran spent seven years on the NBC late night institution, but became more well known after joining Tina Fey's Emmy-winning comedy series “30 Rock.” He also starred on “The Tracy Morgan Show” which lasted one season in 2003. He'll be heard next as a voice in Laika and Focus Features stop-motion animated film “The Boxtrolls” this August.

In 2010, Morgan underwent a kidney transplant.

Look for more updates on Morgan's condition as news breaks on HitFix.