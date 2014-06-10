Tracy Morgan’s untitled FXX comedy on hold after star’s accident

With Tracy Morgan in critical condition following a New Jersey car crash this past weekend, his planned FXX comedy has officially been put on hold, but the network says the show will be “waiting for him.”

FX Networks and FX Productions released the following statement:

“The only thing we are concerned with is the health and recovery of Tracy Morgan and the victims of this tragic accident. We will support Tracy and his family in every way possible throughout his recovery. At the point when Tracy has recovered and decides that he is ready to go back to work, his show will be waiting for him. Right now our thoughts and prayers remain with Tracy, the other victims of the accident, and their families.”

FXX placed a 10-episode order for the untitled series starring Morgan on April 4. The half-hour comedy was created by the “It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” team of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and writer Luvh Rakhe (“Always Sunny,” “New Girl).

Production was initially scheduled to begin in August, with the show planning to debut in January on FXX.

Stay tuned for more updates on Morgan.

Best known for his stints on “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” Morgan will soon be heard as a voice in the animated film “The Boxtrolls” this August.