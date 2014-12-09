Trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt-led ‘The Walk’ will induce vertigo

The first trailer for “Forrest Gump” director Robert Zemeckis” “The Walk” reminds us that the film will be presented in “3D!” and “IMAX 3D!” because this ain”t your pappa”s tightrope-walking biopic. No sir. This one”s going to be big! And, with just a few seconds of Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the shoes of expert balancer Philippe Petit, that larger-than-life hype fits the bill. Even in YouTube form, the trailer will leave acrophobics clutching their seats.
“The Walk” recreates Petit”s headline-making, totally illegal tightrope walk across the World Trade Center towers in 1974. Previously documented in “Man on Wire” – and pretty darn well – Zemeckis” versions casts Gordon-Levitt as the death-defying Frenchman, with Ben Kingsley, Ben Schwartz, James Badge Dale, and “The Hundred-Foot Journey” star Charlotte Le Bon rounding out the cast. Whether it”ll be an award caliber take isn”t teased in this first trailer. The music certainly swells like it”s important.
An eeriness in seeing the Twin Towers recreated with CG magic is dispelled by Zemeckis” knack for capturing scale and motion. Even with Gordon-Levitt making his best David Copperfield face, Zemeckis maintains all the fluidity from his motion-capture directing days to plop us into this terrifying stunt. Hopefully IMAX 3D screenings provide antiemetics and barf bags.
“The Walk” arrives in theaters on Oct. 2, 2015.
I just puked on my keyboard.
Robert Zemeckis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is all I really need to hear to know that I’ll be looking forward to this one. I mean we’ll see how it goes but the caliber of talent that those two men have lets me know that at least for now I’m on board with this project.
Looks compelling… but it also looks like torture for me personally. Touches too many of my particular boogaboos… and not in a fun way… as a movie lover I should want to see this, but I will probably look and keep away. This preview was too much for me already.
Yeah, I don’t think I’ll be able to watch that movie.
I’d have one hell of an easier time dealing with this if not for those damn wind sound effects.
Sadly, I’ll have to pass. Could barely make it through the trailer. However, what a horrible title. Sounds like a daytime gabfest with diverse and plucky women who stroll through their interviews.
If Citizenfour wins Best Documentary at the Oscars, will JGL become the first actor to portray the real-life subjects of two Oscar-winning documentaries?
That opening shot made me think too much of The Falling Man and all other people that jumped on 9/11. I honestly don’t think I’d be able to watch a movie (let alone in IMAX 3D) without thinking about that.
Has this been leaked yet? …..
Looks like a movie about that french tightrope walker guy who walked between the twin towers. I don’t know why that would make a good full-length movie. Because people want to see the twin towers again?