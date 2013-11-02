Trailer Showdown: ‘X-Men’ vs. ‘Catching Fire’ vs. ‘Wolf of Wall Street’

#Labor Day
11.02.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

This week’s inaugural Trailer Showdown ranks the high profile new trailers from the last seven days. Some are for films that won’t be seen for months (“X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The LEGO Movie”), while others advertise releases that are just around the corner (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Wolf of Wall Street”).

See how we ranked them — and then rank them yourself  — below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Labor Day
TAGSCATCHING FIREDays of Future PastLABOR DAYOnly Lovers Left Alivethe hunger gamesTHE LEGO MOVIETHE WOLF OF WALL STREETTrailer Showdownxmen

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP