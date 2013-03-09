Trailers you might have missed: ‘After Earth,’ ‘The Bling Ring,’ ‘Iron Man,’ and more

03.09.13 5 years ago

Each week, studios unleash so many trailers, teasers and TV spots that it can be hard to keep up. In this installment of trailers you might have missed: Will Smith and son Jaden struggle to survive a hostile planet in M. Night Shyamalan’s “After Earth,”  Emma Watson and Sofia Coppola team to tell the tale of “The Bling Ring,” the Wolf Pack returns in “The Hangover Part III,” things get personal for Robert Donwey Jr.’s Tony Stark in “Iron Man 3” and more.

Catch up here:

