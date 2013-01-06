Trailers you might have missed: ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Scary Movie 5,’ ‘Evil Dead’

#Evil Dead
01.06.13

Each week brings a deluge of new trailers, teasers, TV spots and sneak peek footage of upcoming films from Hollywood and beyond. We put them all together in one convenient spot below.

This week finds Bruce Willis back as John McClane in “A Good Day to Die Hard,” Paul Walker on the run in “Vehicle 19,” Charlie Sheen doing something funny in “Scary Movie 5,” Tina Fey and Paul Rudd together at last in “Admission,” a double-dose of Lindsay Lohan, and more.

Watch here:

